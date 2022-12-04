Saudi Private Aviation to take delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Midsize Business Jet

Saudia Private Aviation (SPA, Stand 1125), the VIP air arm of the Saudi flag carrier, has placed an order for an Embraer Praetor 500, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. It also has an option for a business second of medium aircraft, said CEO of SPA Fahad Al Jarboa AIN.

“We will receive a new aircraft in the third quarter of next year and slowly rebuild our fleet,” he said. “We have postponed some decisions due to Covid, but we will finally have a new aircraft next year. The Praetor 500 is more for the regional range. We have the option of taking a second plane; we may execute another order in the first quarter of next year, pending approvals from our supporting directors.”

In recent years, SPA has scrapped its legacy fleet of 10 business jets, which included four Dassault Falcons – three 7X and one 900 – and six Hawker 400XPs, as the aircraft were not suitable for its operations, according to Al Jarboa.

However, he is keen to highlight the company’s progress despite anecdotal evidence of a lull in private and business aviation in Saudi Arabia following a government crackdown on high-level corruption in 2017. He believes SPA has weathered the storm and has emerged stronger from Covid and is well positioned to benefit from hitherto dormant trading activity.

“We would like to demonstrate that our company is still as strong as it was before Covid, if not stronger,” said Al Jarboa. “We filled the gap, at least in Saudi Arabia, when it came to evacuating and flying at the last minute, because during Covid, everything was on an emergency basis, trying to evacuate Saudi nationals or even expatriates who wanted to return to the countries Theirs. . We have done very well in meeting the demand for charter aircraft. We have also expanded our FBO services to global flight support.”

SPA also boasts many FBOs. “Jeddah and Riyadh are our main focus, with a presence in Dammam, Madinah, Jizan, Yanbu and Neom,” he said.

The company continues to benefit from ad hoc access to the full fleet of the flagship carrier, a “sub-chartering” strategy explained to Al Jarboa AIN in 2019. “We continue to do this. We are the private card arm of Saudia; for anyone looking to hire a narrowbody or widebody, we have full access to the Saudia fleet on standby. The evacuations were mainly carried out using the Saudia fleet.”

On the narrow side, SPA has access to Saudi’s Airbus A320 and A321. “In widebody, we have access to the Airbus A330 and the Boeing 777 and 787,” he said.

In fact, SPA was able to secure a widebody card to the Saudi national football team for matches in Australia and Japan last year, as well as training in a number of countries earlier this year in preparation for the World Cup FIFA in Qatar. “We are the official national carrier on the Saudia 777, as well, for some of the big government customers,” he said.

As a representative of the flagship operator, SPA is in the best position to undertake any new business that comes to market. “We benefit from Saudi’s economies of scale and because of this, we are able to offer competitive packages to our customers,” he said. “No one can compete with us. In narrow body, only NasJet can compete with us, but in wide body they cannot.”

Al Jarboa said the SPA’s management responsibilities extend to civilian aircraft from the Royal Saudi Air Force. “We offer full global flight support. These are military-owned aircraft ranging from the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport to C-130s, Beechcraft King Airs, Hawkers, Saabs, Gulfstreams and Boeing BBJs.

SPA also provides ground handling for the Saudi Aramco fleet at Jeddah, Riyadh, Yanbu and several other stations in Saudi Arabia.

According to Al Jarboa, SPA’s main customer base is local Saudi corporations, with government agencies and private individuals also having the opportunity to travel with Saudi competitor Alpha Star. The latter company has a fleet of nine aircraft: three Airbus ACJ320 family aircraft, two Gulfstream G450, two Hawker 900XP and an ATR 42-500 and 72-600.

A major focus of Saudi development are the three mega-projects taking place on the northwest coast of the Red Sea – in Neom, Amaala and the Red Sea Development Project.

“The projects are going well”, he said. “Great progress has been made. We are in discussion with management to be part of their FBO services. We are confident that we will participate in the future.”

He added that high oil prices had underlined the kingdom’s status as a “sleeping giant”, as its coffers swelled by up to an extra $500 million a day when oil prices peaked because of the war in Ukraine. “Now that our crown prince has opened the country to tourism and business, it’s much easier,” he said. “Saudi Arabia is more accessible. We are reaping the benefits of that.”