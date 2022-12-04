American fans amazed by the performance of the American team in the World Cup | AP International News

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) The bald man came dressed from head to toe in the full American spirit. A bunch of red, white and blue, mismatched stars and stripes socks, shorts that could have been swimming trunks suitable for a summer barbeque.

Philip Labas wore an outfit full of pride for the United States men’s soccer team on Saturday as he watched his 18th game of his first trip to World Cup. He was part of the American Outlaws, the team’s official fan group, and they had gathered under the Aspire Tower to march as a group to their seats inside the Khalifa International Stadium.

It was Laba’s role to fire up the crowd. He sang and danced with friends he had gathered over his years supporting American football, and as the men’s team progressed to the round of 16, Labas became their loudest cheerleader.

The currently unemployed Chicagoan was supposed to be looking for cyber security work during his downtime in Doha, but he was having a lot of fun singing USA! and singing When the Yanks Come Marching In to all the American fans. Even before Holland’s 3-1 win ended the team’s World Cup run, Labas had already extended his stay into the next week because he was confident that the United States would defeat the Dutch.

The American public tuned into that of the US the first three games in a record number to see the second-youngest team at the World Cup, a group that for two weeks helped unite a fractured nation.

Their spirit, their grit, their intensity, the camaraderie they show for each other and in the grand scheme of it, they’re super friendly guys,” Labas said. “It’s a single focus, a single purpose, they everyone is pulling for each. the other and I think each of them would go through a wall for each other.

And this is America, right? Labas affirmed. Different backgrounds, different people all come together for a single goal, and that’s one of the things that binds this team. I mean, I’m with two guys from different parts of Florida, a guy from Minneapolis, I’m from Chicago, and we’re rooming together in Qatar. We have spent the last 2 weeks together just loving life and loving this team.

The crowd that marched with Labas into the stadium included off-duty U.S. servicemen from nearby Al Udeid Air Force Base, a young couple from Texas, two friends from Redwood City, California, and a Ugandan woman who now lives in Qatar and is not. He didn’t even like football, but he fell in love with the American team.

I got the tickets to come to the game and I’m so happy, said Mastula Kyongo, who was wearing a bright red tie, an official Team USA shirt and a scarf emblazoned with the American flag draped over her shoulders. They have a young, beautiful team and I love everything about them.

The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup four years ago, so most of its 26-man squad had never experienced such American pride before. They received messages from their former hometown, learned about breaks in class so students could watch their games, and saw social media posts from viewing parties across the United States.

The support has been amazing. The amount of people that have reached out to me leading up to this event, at these games,” United States captain Tyler Adams said after the loss to the Netherlands. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of our American fans, the American fans. who traveled all the way. That way, the American fans back home. I hope we gave them something to be excited about going forward.

Heather Holland and Alejandro Szenkier made the trip to Doha from Dallas to fulfill Szenkier’s lifelong dream of competing in a World Cup. He’s originally from Uruguay, and the compactness of this World Cup allowed them to make the trip, see two games a day, and cheer on the USA.

Szenkier wore an American flag as a traditional Gulf Arab headscarf and insisted that with winger Christian Pulisic, the United States is developing into a team that will compete on the world soccer stage.

“He’s probably the best American player in history,” Szenkier said. This will be a very good team four years from now and will help develop a generation for American soccer.

