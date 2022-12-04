Foreign Minister: Russian nuclear threats after Finland’s NATO move





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised security alarm levels in Europe, with Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric serving as a key factor in pushing Finland to apply to join NATO, the country’s Foreign Minister Pekka has said. Haavisto. Russia’s invasion meant that “security realities in Europe have changed,” Haavisto said in a recent interview with Kyodo News on the sidelines of an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe foreign ministerial meeting held in Lodz, Poland. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto gives an interview in Lodz, Poland, in December. 1, 2022. (Kyodo) Moscow’s nuclear threats had left Finland, which shares a roughly 1,300-kilometer-long border with Russia, reflecting on how to respond and where to draw support if it succumbed to such rhetoric, the minister said. Those concerns were among the reasons that prompted Finland to make a historic change in its security policy and apply to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Haavisto said. Finland had remained neutral since losing part of its territory to the Soviet Union during World War II. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Finland and Sweden submitted applications for NATO membership in May. The process requires ratification by all 30 members of the alliance, with Hungary and Turkey the only two countries that have yet to do so. The Finnish foreign minister said Hungary had advised it would give approval in early February and he was “very hopeful that during the spring everything will be sorted”, including Turkey’s ratification. Recent attacks on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure were “very cruel” and deprived ordinary people of heating, lighting and running sewage systems, demonstrating that Russia is waging a “total war” against civilians in Ukraine , said Haavisto. Touching on the public mood in Russia, Haavisto said that Finland is paying attention to changes after the heavy casualties. “The war was more popular when you didn’t have to send your relatives, brothers or sons to the front,” he said. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree in September for a partial mobilization of those with military experience, Haavisto said his country witnessed a “phenomenon” in which around 40,000 people left Russia via Finland within weeks. The influx, he said, had led to restrictions on tourist visas for Russians. The country’s top diplomat also reiterated the importance of nuclear safety even in war and said a serious accident at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine would be “one of the worst scenarios that could happen”. Related coverage: Finland and Sweden agreed on NATO membership, while Turkey dropped its opposition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/12/e77d49b8e7ff-russian-nuclear-threats-behind-finland-nato-move-foreign-minister.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos