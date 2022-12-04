World Cup Today – The latest news, analysis, reactions for the 2022 World Cup





The 2022 World Cup schedule has closed and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the globe. [ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ] Japan, Australia and Morocco made it to the last 16 in so many major upsets during the tournament, while Germany, Denmark and Belgium were all knocked out at the group stage. From the USMNT and England getting out of their group to Lionel Messi dragging Argentina and Mexico losing just to get out of the group stages and among many upsets, there are plenty of intriguing games in the latter stages. [ MORE: World Cup rosters for all 32 teams ] We now have the small matter of the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to look forward to. Bring it on. She. Active. [ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the matches and everything else you need. [ MORE:World Cup odds ] World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Knockout Round Start Times: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. (both ET)

10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. (both ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels in Spanish: Telemundo, Universe, peacock

Telemundo, Universe, broadcast in spanish: peacock(all 64 games) Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, stories and updates about the 2022 World Cup and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube! Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H | Complete tables Program of the 16th stage Match 49 Saturday, December 3: Netherlands 3-1 USA Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Match 50 Saturday, December 3: Argentina 2-1 Australia Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan Match 52 Sunday, December 4: France 3-1 Poland Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Match 51 Sunday, December 4: England 3-0 Senegal Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Match 53 Monday, December 5: Japan v Croatia (preview) Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 10:00 Match 54 Monday, December 5: Brazil v South Korea (preview) Stadium 974, Doha 14:00 Match 55 Tuesday, December 6: Morocco vs Spain (preview) Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 10:00 Match 56 Tuesday 6 December: Portugal v Switzerland (preview) Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 2pm Quarterfinals schedule Match 58 Friday 9 December: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 City Education Stadium, Al Rayyan 10:00 Match 57 Friday, December 9: Netherlands vs Argentina Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 10:00 Match 60 Saturday 10 December: Match Winners 55 vs Match Winners 56 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 10:00 Match 59 Saturday 10 December: Match Winners 51 v France, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 2pm Semi-final schedule Match 61 Tuesday 13 December: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 2pm Match 62 Wednesday 14 December: Match Winners 59 vs Match Winners 60 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 14:00 Play-off for third place Match 63 Saturday 17 December: Losers 61 vs Losers 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 2pm ultimate Match 64 Sunday 18 December: Match Winners 61 vs Match Winners 62 Lusail Icon Stadium, Lusail 10am Group stage results Group A Summary/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 5:00

Summary/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal Stadium Al Thumama, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Group B Summary/highlights: England 6-2 Iran Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: England 0-0 USA Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Wales 0-3 England, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor Group C Summary/Highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Summary/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland Stadium 974, Doha

Summary/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Summary/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina Stadium 974, Doha

Summary/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail Group D Summary/highlights: France 4-1 Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Summary/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark Stadium 974, Doha

Summary/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Summary/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Group E Summary/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Group F Summary/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 5:00

Summary/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Summary/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/Highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor Group G Summary/Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Summary/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Summary/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha 11am

Summary/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Summary/highlights: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Summary/highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha Group H Summary/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana Stadium 974, Doha

Summary/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

Summary/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Summary/Highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Summary/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

