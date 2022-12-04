International
World Cup Today – The latest news, analysis, reactions for the 2022 World Cup
The 2022 World Cup schedule has closed and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the globe.
Japan, Australia and Morocco made it to the last 16 in so many major upsets during the tournament, while Germany, Denmark and Belgium were all knocked out at the group stage.
From the USMNT and England getting out of their group to Lionel Messi dragging Argentina and Mexico losing just to get out of the group stages and among many upsets, there are plenty of intriguing games in the latter stages.
We now have the small matter of the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to look forward to. Bring it on. She. Active.
Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the matches and everything else you need.
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Knockout Round Start Times: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. (both ET)
- Location: Qatar
- TV channels in Spanish: Telemundo, Universe, peacock
- broadcast in spanish: peacock(all 64 games)
Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H | Complete tables
Program of the 16th stage
Match 49 Saturday, December 3: Netherlands 3-1 USA Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 50 Saturday, December 3: Argentina 2-1 Australia Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 52 Sunday, December 4: France 3-1 Poland Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Match 51 Sunday, December 4: England 3-0 Senegal Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Match 53 Monday, December 5: Japan v Croatia (preview) Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 10:00
Match 54 Monday, December 5: Brazil v South Korea (preview) Stadium 974, Doha 14:00
Match 55 Tuesday, December 6: Morocco vs Spain (preview) Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 10:00
Match 56 Tuesday 6 December: Portugal v Switzerland (preview) Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 2pm
Quarterfinals schedule
Match 58 Friday 9 December: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 City Education Stadium, Al Rayyan 10:00
Match 57 Friday, December 9: Netherlands vs Argentina Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 10:00
Match 60 Saturday 10 December: Match Winners 55 vs Match Winners 56 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 10:00
Match 59 Saturday 10 December: Match Winners 51 v France, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 2pm
Semi-final schedule
Match 61 Tuesday 13 December: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 2pm
Match 62 Wednesday 14 December: Match Winners 59 vs Match Winners 60 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 14:00
Play-off for third place
Match 63 Saturday 17 December: Losers 61 vs Losers 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 2pm
ultimate
Match 64 Sunday 18 December: Match Winners 61 vs Match Winners 62 Lusail Icon Stadium, Lusail 10am
Group stage results
Group A
Summary/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 5:00
Summary/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal Stadium Al Thumama, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Group B
Summary/highlights: England 6-2 Iran Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: England 0-0 USA Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Wales 0-3 England, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Group C
Summary/Highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Summary/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland Stadium 974, Doha
Summary/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Summary/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina Stadium 974, Doha
Summary/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Group D
Summary/highlights: France 4-1 Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Summary/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark Stadium 974, Doha
Summary/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Summary/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Group E
Summary/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Group F
Summary/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 5:00
Summary/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Summary/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/Highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Group G
Summary/Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Summary/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Summary/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha 11am
Summary/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Summary/highlights: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Summary/highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha
Group H
Summary/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana Stadium 974, Doha
Summary/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
Summary/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Summary/Highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Summary/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
