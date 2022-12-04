The companies Restaurant Brands International and McWin distribute the legendary brands Burger King and Popeyes in Eastern Europe

Spolonos McWin enters into franchise and development agreements for the development of Burger King brands in the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania and Popeyes brands in the Czech Republic and Poland with the aim of expanding into European markets.

ZUG, Bavaria, December 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spolonosti Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR ) (NYSE: QSR) (RBI”) and McWin, one of Europe’s leading entrepreneurs, are pleased to announce today that McWin affiliates have acquired exclusive franchises and development rights to develop the Burger King and Popeyes brands in several Eastern European countries, with a new restaurant opening in 2023.



Through its newly founded platform Rex Concepts CEE, the McWin joint-stock company fulfills the distribution of the brand Burger King with grilled meat in the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, and introduces the iconic brand of the Popeyes restaurant with washed chicken. The Czech Republic and Poland, while in the next 10 years will complete 600 restaurateurs will open these countries.

We are delighted to have been able to achieve this milestone with McWin and are confident that their rich experience with business development will translate into a successful expansion of our legendary brands in Eastern Europe,” he said. David Shear, president of Restaurant Brands International Inc., parent company of Burger King and Popeyes. This announcement suggests that the group will serve more guests and offer, among other food, the legendary Whopper sandwich. with fire-roasted meats and our amazing Louisiana-style chicken. It is the second step in our ambitious path towards the expansion of these brands and we hope to continue to expand our activities in Eastern Europe”.

“We continue to strengthen McWin’s scientific position in Europe, where we see significant opportunities for growth and the inclusion of strong premium brands in its growing portfolio of 1,300 restaurants, such as Burger King and Popeyes,” he said. Henry McGovern, co-founder of McWin Company. Following the acquisition of BK SEE Poland SA in August, this is a type of investment we have made through its McWin Restaurant Fund in the amount of EUR 525 million, which confirms that the bond will help the brand reach another level of operational excellence. incrementally increasing long-term value for customers, employees, communities and the local economies in which we operate.”

Today, the announcement will affect the number of Burger King and Popeyes brands worldwide. The Burger King chain operates in more than 19,000 businesses in more than 100 countries around the world and 33 European countries.

Popeyes, because of its Louisiana heritage, excellent 12-grade marinated chicken, original and flavor-packed food, has allowed it to become one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant chains with the most more than 3,800 restaurants in more than 30 countries. worldwide, recently opening restaurants in the United States, Romania, Spain and Austria. This ambitious expansion path is part of a broad strategy of expanding our capabilities in many markets around the world, which allows us to provide services and services to and serve more people.

Spolonos McWin is committed to a world-renowned and delicious menu that guests know and love, and to providing customers with the best-in-class dining experience, both in person at the restaurant and online through innovations personalized digital. The new Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will be equipped with digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, table and counter service, so guests can order and enjoy delicious food in a way that suits them.

Burger King and Popeyes guests hope that in 2023, they will bite into the incomparable Whopper sandwich and Popeyes crispy chicken sandwich and enjoy even more of their unique flavors.

Oh Burger King

Burger King sign was founded in 1954 and is a worldwide fast food hamburger chain known for its food quality and value as the only place where guests can get the iconic Whopper sandwich. with fire-roasted meat. The Burger King system manages more than 18,800 companies in more than 100 countries. Almost 100% Burger King restaurants owned and operated by independent franchise owners, many of whom are family businesses that have been operating in the market for ten years. If you want to know about the Burger King sign to learn more, visit the site www.bk.com.

O Popeyes

Spolonos Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes is known for its unique menu in a New Orleans setting, serving spicy chicken, chicken tenders, shrimp and grits and other regional fare. In keeping with their Louisiana heritage and delicious authentic food, Popeye’s made it possible becomes one of the largest fast food chicken chains in the world with more than 3,800 restaurants US and all over the world. To learn more about the sign, visit the Popeyes signs website at the address www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

O spolonosti Restaurant Brands International

Spolonos Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies with total sales of more than $35 billion and more than 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The RBI partnership owns four of the most important and iconic symbols of the world’s fast-growing economy. TIM HORTONSBURGER KINGPOPEYES a SUBS Firefighter. These independently owned and operated brands provide services to their guests, franchise owners and communities. As part of its Restaurant Brands for Good programme, RBI strives to improve sustainability indicators in the areas of lifestyle, environment, people and communities.

About McWin

McWin is a modest investment company founded by Henry McGovern and Steven K. Winegar and that partners with great founders and CEOs who have the courage to make a revolutionary change, especially in the food industry and food technology sector.

Henry McGovern is the founder of AmRest Holdings SE, one of the leading European companies in the field of catering services, which under his leadership has grown to more than 2,300 restaurants in 25 countries and employs more than 55,000 employees. Steven K. Winegar he was a shareholder and researcher of Grupo Zena and founder of Restaurant Grupo Empresarial, Megafood SL and former member of the board of directors of Telepizza. Together, more than 4,200 restaurateurs in Europe have built or operate US and no and have extensive experience with investing in food technologies as well as new technologies in another sense. McWin Corporation and the funds it advises currently invest in Gail’s, Vapiano, CookUnity, Dean & David, alternative protein producers such as BlueNalu, Perfect Day, The Every Company (formerly Clara Foods), Impossible Foods, UPSIDE Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) and companies leading food technology companies such as Footprint, Oishii and Menu.

Statement conclusions

