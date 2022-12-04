International
The companies Restaurant Brands International and McWin distribute the legendary brands Burger King and Popeyes in Eastern Europe
Spolonos McWin enters into franchise and development agreements for the development of Burger King brands in the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania and Popeyes brands in the Czech Republic and Poland with the aim of expanding into European markets.
ZUG, Bavaria, December 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spolonosti Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR ) (NYSE: QSR) (RBI”) and McWin, one of Europe’s leading entrepreneurs, are pleased to announce today that McWin affiliates have acquired exclusive franchises and development rights to develop the Burger King and Popeyes brands in several Eastern European countries, with a new restaurant opening in 2023.
Through its newly founded platform Rex Concepts CEE, the McWin joint-stock company fulfills the distribution of the brand Burger King with grilled meat in the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, and introduces the iconic brand of the Popeyes restaurant with washed chicken. The Czech Republic and Poland, while in the next 10 years will complete 600 restaurateurs will open these countries.
We are delighted to have been able to achieve this milestone with McWin and are confident that their rich experience with business development will translate into a successful expansion of our legendary brands in Eastern Europe,” he said. David Shear, president of Restaurant Brands International Inc., parent company of Burger King and Popeyes. This announcement suggests that the group will serve more guests and offer, among other food, the legendary Whopper sandwich. with fire-roasted meats and our amazing Louisiana-style chicken. It is the second step in our ambitious path towards the expansion of these brands and we hope to continue to expand our activities in Eastern Europe”.
“We continue to strengthen McWin’s scientific position in Europe, where we see significant opportunities for growth and the inclusion of strong premium brands in its growing portfolio of 1,300 restaurants, such as Burger King and Popeyes,” he said. Henry McGovern, co-founder of McWin Company. Following the acquisition of BK SEE Poland SA in August, this is a type of investment we have made through its McWin Restaurant Fund in the amount of EUR 525 million, which confirms that the bond will help the brand reach another level of operational excellence. incrementally increasing long-term value for customers, employees, communities and the local economies in which we operate.”
Today, the announcement will affect the number of Burger King and Popeyes brands worldwide. The Burger King chain operates in more than 19,000 businesses in more than 100 countries around the world and 33 European countries.
Popeyes, because of its Louisiana heritage, excellent 12-grade marinated chicken, original and flavor-packed food, has allowed it to become one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant chains with the most more than 3,800 restaurants in more than 30 countries. worldwide, recently opening restaurants in the United States, Romania, Spain and Austria. This ambitious expansion path is part of a broad strategy of expanding our capabilities in many markets around the world, which allows us to provide services and services to and serve more people.
Spolonos McWin is committed to a world-renowned and delicious menu that guests know and love, and to providing customers with the best-in-class dining experience, both in person at the restaurant and online through innovations personalized digital. The new Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will be equipped with digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, table and counter service, so guests can order and enjoy delicious food in a way that suits them.
Burger King and Popeyes guests hope that in 2023, they will bite into the incomparable Whopper sandwich and Popeyes crispy chicken sandwich and enjoy even more of their unique flavors.
Oh Burger King
Burger King sign was founded in 1954 and is a worldwide fast food hamburger chain known for its food quality and value as the only place where guests can get the iconic Whopper sandwich. with fire-roasted meat. The Burger King system manages more than 18,800 companies in more than 100 countries. Almost 100% Burger King restaurants owned and operated by independent franchise owners, many of whom are family businesses that have been operating in the market for ten years. If you want to know about the Burger King sign to learn more, visit the site www.bk.com.
O Popeyes
Spolonos Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes is known for its unique menu in a New Orleans setting, serving spicy chicken, chicken tenders, shrimp and grits and other regional fare. In keeping with their Louisiana heritage and delicious authentic food, Popeye’s made it possible becomes one of the largest fast food chicken chains in the world with more than 3,800 restaurants US and all over the world. To learn more about the sign, visit the Popeyes signs website at the address www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
O spolonosti Restaurant Brands International
Spolonos Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies with total sales of more than $35 billion and more than 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The RBI partnership owns four of the most important and iconic symbols of the world’s fast-growing economy. TIM HORTONSBURGER KINGPOPEYES a SUBS Firefighter. These independently owned and operated brands provide services to their guests, franchise owners and communities. As part of its Restaurant Brands for Good programme, RBI strives to improve sustainability indicators in the areas of lifestyle, environment, people and communities.
About McWin
McWin is a modest investment company founded by Henry McGovern and Steven K. Winegar and that partners with great founders and CEOs who have the courage to make a revolutionary change, especially in the food industry and food technology sector.
Henry McGovern is the founder of AmRest Holdings SE, one of the leading European companies in the field of catering services, which under his leadership has grown to more than 2,300 restaurants in 25 countries and employs more than 55,000 employees. Steven K. Winegar he was a shareholder and researcher of Grupo Zena and founder of Restaurant Grupo Empresarial, Megafood SL and former member of the board of directors of Telepizza. Together, more than 4,200 restaurateurs in Europe have built or operate US and no and have extensive experience with investing in food technologies as well as new technologies in another sense. McWin Corporation and the funds it advises currently invest in Gail’s, Vapiano, CookUnity, Dean & David, alternative protein producers such as BlueNalu, Perfect Day, The Every Company (formerly Clara Foods), Impossible Foods, UPSIDE Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) and companies leading food technology companies such as Footprint, Oishii and Menu.
Statement conclusions
This press release contains a number of statements and information that reflect management’s beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and business performance, and that speak only as of the date of this report. These forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and involve a host of risks and uncertainties. These announcements begin with, among other things, our expectations regarding our ability to open 600 Burger King and Popeyes restaurants (in common stock) in the Czech Republic, the Czech Republic and Romania within the next ten (10) years, the ability to provide best-in-class guests, both in-store and online, through personalized digital innovations, the ability to deliver value to customers, employees and the communities and economies of Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, and the ability to complete the expansion ambitions of the Burger King and Popeyes brands as part of a broader strategy to increase their holdings in metals markets around the world. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI’s estimates are detailed in RBI’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and securities regulators in Canada, such as its annual report. and current filings on Form 8-K, and the following risks begin: risks related to our ability to successfully implement our domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that will affect our customers’ willingness or ability to purchase our products; our relationships with our franchisees and their acceleration and risks associated with our fully franchised business model; the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and the support of these programs by the franchisee. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these notices due to new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in circumstances or otherwise.
Contacts: [email protected]com, [email protected]
Logo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960254/Restaurant_Brands_International_Inc__Restaurant_Brands_Internati.jpg
SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spolonosti-restaurant-brands-international-a-mcwin-roziruju-legendarne-znaky-burger-king-a-popeyes-vo-vychodnej-europe-301694149.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The companies Restaurant Brands International and McWin distribute the legendary brands Burger King and Popeyes in Eastern Europe
- US intelligence says Chinese President Xi Jinping does not want to accept Western vaccines
- Meenakshi Sheshadri recalls working with Jackie Shroff in Hero, shares message with epic caption
- The 10 countries with the lowest paid holidays, the United States is No. 2
- Lawrence holds on to win South African Open | ProTennis
- Oakland’s McMullen luxury boutique celebrates 15 years in business and launches incubator program for emerging fashion designers
- Can I use the Google Pixel Watch with my iPhone?
- Tsunami warning with earthquake off Tonga
- Chicago shooting: Well-known local actor Xavier Lofton identified among 2 killed, another critically injured on South Cicero Avenue
- Google is done with Duplex on the Web
- Donald Trump chastised by both parties for calling to suspend the Constitution after the election
- Alex Golesh Named Sixth Head Coach of USF Football