Boeing announces new international leaders





London, December 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that Dr. Brendan Nelson AO will take over as president of Boeing International (BI) and lead the company’s international strategy and corporate operations. The former Australian diplomat and government minister will succeed Sir Michael Arthur when he retires from Boeing in early 2023 after five decades of service in the public and private sectors, including the past four years at the helm of Boeing International. Nelson, the second non-U.S. citizen to lead the organization, will report to Boeing’s President and CEO Dave Calhoun and joins the company’s executive council. The Australian national was president of Boeing Australia, New Zeland and the South Pacific since then February 2020. He will move to London to assume his new, effective role January 12, 2023. “Brendan brings to his new position extensive experience in government and diplomacy, industry and nonprofit associations, which will serve us well as we continue to grow as a global company while navigating the dynamics of the geopolitical environment,” said Calhoun. Since joining Boeing in 2014, Arthur and Boeing International have worked to expand the company’s global business in recent years. Boeing now has customers in 150 countries and a worldwide supply chain of 20,000 suppliers and partners. The company operates in 65 different countries, including major operations in Australia, India, Middle East AND United Kingdomand employs more than 25,000 people abroad United States who are engaged in design, development, production, service and support. “On behalf of our global team, I want to sincerely thank Sir Michael for his outstanding contributions, his tireless service to our customers, employees and the industry over the past eight years,” added Calhoun. Nelson will oversee 20 regional offices in key global markets. His responsibilities will include developing the company’s external growth and productivity initiatives United Statesforming new business and industrial partnerships, overseeing international affairs, increasing Boeing’s local presence and providing global functional support. When he served as Australian Minister of Defence, Nelson oversaw deployments to iraq, Afghanistan, East Timor AND Solomon Islands. Later he served as of Australia ambassador for Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union and NATO for three years. Nelson is a long-time and passionate advocate of veterans’ issues and before joining Boeing in 2020, Nelson was director of the Australian War Memorial for seven years. Maria Fernandez PSM will succeed Nelson as president of Boeing Australia, New Zeland and effective South Pacific December 20, 2022. She will be the company’s senior leader in the Oceania region and chair of the board of Boeing Australia Holdings. In this role, Fernandez will coordinate Boeing Australia’s activities, lead government relations and lead the implementation of the company’s strategy to expand its local presence and grow the business. “Maria has had a distinguished career with more than 20 years of leadership experience in Australia’s national security sector and was the first woman to lead an Australian intelligence agency. She has the ideal background for this position,” Nelson said. Fernandez has held senior executive positions in of Australia the departments of Home Affairs, Defence, Immigration and Border Protection and Education. Prior to joining Boeing, she ran a consulting company providing strategic advisory and independent assurance services to Australian government agencies. As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial aircraft, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a leading US exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability and cultivating a culture based on the company’s core values ​​of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose in boeing.com/career. CONTACT

