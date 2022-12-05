Top Church of England clerics remain silent on ‘trans’ Jesus sermon that sparked international backlash: ‘No comment’

Top clerics in the Church of England refused to comment on the latest sermon at Trinity College, Cambridge, which sparked international backlash for talking about the “trans body” of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Dr. Michael Banner, who serves as dean of Trinity College, recently came to the defense of Joshua Heath, a junior scholar at Cambridge University, who announced from the pulpit of Trinity College chapel during an Evensong service that erotic portrayals of Jesus’ penises in historical art “encourage a welcoming rather than hostile response to the raised voices of trans people.”

“In the male and female body of Christ at the same time in these works, if the body of Christ as these works suggest [is] the body of all bodies, then his body is also a trans body,” Heath said on Nov. 20, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Neither Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is the ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, nor Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, his second-ranking cleric, condemned or otherwise commented to Fox News Digital about the controversial sermon that also compared the wound on Jesus’ side to a vagina.

“I’m afraid the Archbishop is traveling at the moment and is unavailable for comment,” a spokesperson for Welby told Fox News Digital.

Welby’s office directed Fox News Digital to contact the Church of England’s press office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Cottrell told Fox News Digital that “Archbishop Stephen has no comment to offer on this.”

Heath, whose PhD in theology was supervised by the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, claimed in his homily that in one of the medieval paintings he showed to the congregation, the spear wound in the side of Jesus “takes on a completely vaginal”. In another, he showed how blood from his side was flowing into his groin.

Williams, who served as the highest-ranking Anglican clergyman from 2002 until Welby took over in 2012, also did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. The University of Cambridge did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The sermon reportedly moved outraged congregants to tears and chants of “Heresy!” rang out in the chapel as several irate worshipers left in disgust. Banner later responded to a letter of complaint from an offended churchgoer claiming that Heath’s sermon raised “legitimate” speculation.

Heath’s sermon drew condemnation from figures such as Gavin Ashenden, who served as chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II from 2008 until he stepped down in 2017.

“What Christianity teaches us is that Jesus can make us more like him, that’s the deal,” said Ashenden, who left the Church of England to join the Roman Catholic Church. “And whenever you find someone who makes Jesus more like them, that’s not the job.”

“So what happened at Cambridge was a reverse process and a perverse process, and we shouldn’t be surprised, because academia is sometimes like that,” Ashenden continued. “They don’t know when to stop.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham also criticized Trinity College for hosting the sermon, which he called “disgusting and shameful”.

Christianity rates in England and Wales have fallen within the last decade to the lowest number on record, according to government statistics published last Tuesday.