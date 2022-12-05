International
Top Church of England clerics remain silent on ‘trans’ Jesus sermon that sparked international backlash: ‘No comment’
Top clerics in the Church of England refused to comment on the latest sermon at Trinity College, Cambridge, which sparked international backlash for talking about the “trans body” of Jesus Christ.
Rev. Dr. Michael Banner, who serves as dean of Trinity College, recently came to the defense of Joshua Heath, a junior scholar at Cambridge University, who announced from the pulpit of Trinity College chapel during an Evensong service that erotic portrayals of Jesus’ penises in historical art “encourage a welcoming rather than hostile response to the raised voices of trans people.”
“In the male and female body of Christ at the same time in these works, if the body of Christ as these works suggest [is] the body of all bodies, then his body is also a trans body,” Heath said on Nov. 20, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Neither Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is the ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, nor Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, his second-ranking cleric, condemned or otherwise commented to Fox News Digital about the controversial sermon that also compared the wound on Jesus’ side to a vagina.
DEAN OF CAMBRIDGE DEFENDS SERMON ABOUT JESUS’ TRANS BODY, VAGINAL WOUND SLAMMED AS HERESY
“I’m afraid the Archbishop is traveling at the moment and is unavailable for comment,” a spokesperson for Welby told Fox News Digital.
Welby’s office directed Fox News Digital to contact the Church of England’s press office, which did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Cottrell told Fox News Digital that “Archbishop Stephen has no comment to offer on this.”
Heath, whose PhD in theology was supervised by the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, claimed in his homily that in one of the medieval paintings he showed to the congregation, the spear wound in the side of Jesus “takes on a completely vaginal”. In another, he showed how blood from his side was flowing into his groin.
QUEEN’S FORMER CHAPLAIN, OTHERS SCALE CAMBRIDGE HERBIM FOR TRANS JESUS: DISGRACEFUL AND SHAMEFUL
Williams, who served as the highest-ranking Anglican clergyman from 2002 until Welby took over in 2012, also did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. The University of Cambridge did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
GERMANY’S BIBLICAL MUSEUM TO PLAY PRESENTING JESUS AS TRANSGENDER WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS
The sermon reportedly moved outraged congregants to tears and chants of “Heresy!” rang out in the chapel as several irate worshipers left in disgust. Banner later responded to a letter of complaint from an offended churchgoer claiming that Heath’s sermon raised “legitimate” speculation.
Heath’s sermon drew condemnation from figures such as Gavin Ashenden, who served as chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II from 2008 until he stepped down in 2017.
CHRISTIANITY BECOME MINORITY RELIGION IN ENGLAND, WALES FOR FIRST TIME ON RECORD: NO BIG SURPRISE
“What Christianity teaches us is that Jesus can make us more like him, that’s the deal,” said Ashenden, who left the Church of England to join the Roman Catholic Church. “And whenever you find someone who makes Jesus more like them, that’s not the job.”
“So what happened at Cambridge was a reverse process and a perverse process, and we shouldn’t be surprised, because academia is sometimes like that,” Ashenden continued. “They don’t know when to stop.”
Evangelist Franklin Graham also criticized Trinity College for hosting the sermon, which he called “disgusting and shameful”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Christianity rates in England and Wales have fallen within the last decade to the lowest number on record, according to government statistics published last Tuesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/top-church-england-clerics-silent-trans-jesus-sermon-stoked-international-backlash-no-comment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jingle Xmas Bollywood Night Tickets, Sat, Dec 17 2022 at 23:00
- Top Church of England clerics remain silent on ‘trans’ Jesus sermon that sparked international backlash: ‘No comment’
- The new GOP lawmaker has responded after Trump called for an end to the Constitution
- Security, development are mutually reinforcing – Opinion
- sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex drops over 100 points; Clever below 18,700; TVS motor, Zomato slip up to 2%; PB Fintech up 3%
- GLEANINGS FROM CORN FLATS: The Pine Point Inn – A Forgotten Niskayuna Landmark
- These cases are perfect for protecting your new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- SCO:143/7 (32.1) | Live Cricket Score | SCO vs NEP | icc cwc league 2 2019-23
- Turkey prepares for Russia’s proposed gas hub project – Erdogan
- Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner “Exchange Christmas Gifts” – Hollywood Life
- The Cultural History of Piercing: From Stigma to Haute Couture and Everything In Between | Culture
- Samsung Electronics names first female president