Mount Semeru: Thousands evacuated after volcano eruption in Indonesia







Jakarta, Indonesia

CNN

–

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted on Sunday, blanketing roads and homes with volcanic ash and prompting the evacuation of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to local authorities. A statement on Sunday from Indonesia’s disaster management agency (BNPB) said no injuries or deaths had been reported so far and evacuees were sheltering in public facilities, including village halls and schools. More than 20,000 face masks have been distributed to mitigate the health risks of breathing volcanic ash, he added. Mount Semeru, which lies about 640 kilometers (400 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta, began erupting at 2:46 a.m. local time Sunday (2:46 p.m. ET Saturday), according to BNPB. Videos shared by BNPB showed nearby villages covered in gray ash. Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, PVMBG, said in a statement that the alert level of volcanic activity had been raised to the highest level 4. The agency warned residents to stay at least 17 kilometers away from the epicenter of the Semerus eruption, adding that volcanic ash had reached up to 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) from the epicenter. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the plume from the explosion reached 15 kilometers (about 49,200 feet) into the air. The agency said in a statement on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact after the explosion. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, sits on the Ring of Fire, a band around the Pacific Ocean that causes frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. At 3,676 meters (12,060 feet), Mount Semeru is the highest volcano in Java and one of its most active. More than 50 people were killed and thousands more displaced when it erupted last year. Compared to the 2021 eruption, PVMBG chief Hendra Gunawan said the agency saw the potential for a larger volume of magma from Sunday’s eruption. Therefore, the hot clouds of Semerus can reach further (this year) and there are many settlements at that distance, he said. The eruption in East Java on Sunday follows a series of earthquakes in the west of the island, including one last month that killed more than 300 people. The deadly November earthquake that hit West Java’s Cianjur was a shallow 5.6-magnitude quake. A much deeper earthquake on Saturday in the town of Garut with a magnitude of 6.1 sent people out of buildings but caused no major damage.

