The latest Honor flight lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport | tidings





As the Honor Flight touched down today at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, veterans who stepped off the plane were greeted by friends and family who eagerly awaited their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to be reunited with loved ones. Almost all veterans on today’s honor flight spent 20 years or more in the military. A family was waiting for their great-grandmother, Florence Glimpse, who is 98 years old and a veteran of the honor flight. Melissa Hoffman, who is related to Florence Glimpse tells us “She is a very loving grandmother, she has always been there for us, if my grandfather could be here for this, he would be.” This specific Honor Flight honored veterans with a combined one thousand years of service to our country. Florence Glimpse, a first lieutenant and nurse in the Air Force tells us about her Honor Flight experience “We all had the opportunity to be together and all had a lot of experiences while in the military, so we have respect to great for each other.” Florence Glimpse herself served as a nurse during the Korean War. She mentions “I loved what I was doing, I was helping people with injuries and illnesses.” Over the past few years Florence has shared more with her family about her time serving in the military, including how she met her husband after he also worked in the medical group while they were stationed in Alaska. They shared 65 years of marriage before he passed away 3 to 4 years ago. Hoffman mentions “Happily married forever, and if he were still here, he’d be just as honored to join them on this flight.” After the veterans were reunited with their loved ones, they each received a bravery quilt, which you can only donate once in a lifetime. Glimpse says: “The whole thing was a surprise because I was looking forward to my son-in-law picking us up from the airport and coming home, I wasn’t expecting anything like this.”

