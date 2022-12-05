Flexible Solutions International NYSE (FSI) A fast-growing green company that provides profit to investors

News from

December 05, 2022

Flexible Solutions International NYSE (FSI) is a Green company with multiple sources of income that knows how to improve crop yield by increasing volume and increasing profitability. The company manufactures and markets through its NanoChem Solutions, Inc. Division, biodegradable polymers used in the agriculture, oil and gas industries. FSI also develops, manufactures and markets specialty chemicals that slow water evaporation. Its segments also include oil, industrial water treatment and cleaning products. Feed additives are also manufactured at a facility in Peru, Illinois.

Its NanoChem Solutions, Inc. division, in particular its proprietary agricultural products EX-10, Sun Savr 30 and Sun 27, are specialty chemicals. They successfully commercialize technology combating nitrogen and phosphorus runoff and volatilization. The result: higher yields for farmers and more efficient production.

The main sectors of the FSIs industry are oil production, industrial water treatment, cleaning products, fertilizers and food additives.

All of this translates into compelling financials, FSIs 10Q shows

For investors, the Green Success of FSIs is good for the climate, environment and ecology. Its fiscal performance is also attractive. View Q10 for its quarter ended September 30, 2022.

FSI generates consistent financial reporting for the YEAR. For its third quarter 2022 three-month period, volume rose to $ll,683 million from $9,214 in the comparable period last year, a 27% year-over-year increase.

For the full year 2021, volume was up 10% and earnings were up 16%. Sales totaled $34,416,335 compared to $31,407,454. Earnings in 2021 were $3,449,162 compared to $2,977,050.

Sales of FSIs are expected to grow 28% this year versus an industry average of 7.1%, estimates equities researcher Zacks.

Zacks says that FSI’s historical EPS growth is 38.6%, but the Researcher projects that FSI’s EPS growth is expected to be 57.1% this year. Average industry EPS growth is projected to be just 2.5%, according to Zacks.

Zacks recently states that FSIs’ sales to total assets or S/TA ratio of 094% compares to an industry average of just 0.68%. This means that FSI receives $0.94 in sales for every dollar in assets. It is efficient and profitable. This is a key metric for investors.

FSI’s NanoChem division saves farmers, agricultural companies millions of dollars

NanoChem Division of FSIs saves agricultural companies and farmers millions, reduces damage to the environment and, at the same time, generates attractive Company sales and profits for investors.

FSI, Inc., is a developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment, and plant nutrient availability chemistry. The goals are to feed the world’s growing population more efficiently.

FSIs EX-10, N Savr 30 and Sun 27 are biodegradable additives

Proprietary FSIs EX-10, NSaver 30 and Sun2 are environmentally friendly biodegradable additives that reduce runoff and volatilization of nitrogen and phosphorus. These solutions improve fertilizer efficiency which means less expensive fertilizers are used in agriculture and runoff is reduced.

EX-10 is a synthetic protein that, when added to fertilizer, will prevent nutrients from being converted into forms that are not beneficial to plants. EX-10 ensures that more nutrients are absorbed by the crop.

N Savr 30 it’s a nitrogen storage product that reduces bacterial breakdown that causes nitrogen loss in warm, moist soils. This drastically reduces fertilizer loss, saving the farmer money and protecting the environment from excess nitrogen runoff.

SUNDAY 27another nitrogen fertilizer improver, prevents enzymes present in the soil from converting nitrogen into forms that are no longer useful to plants, which would lead to wasted nitrogen that can evaporate into ammonia.

Fertilizer is a major expense for farmers and prices continue to rise. While it is estimated that 30-50% of a crop’s productivity is directly related to fertilizer, less than 50% of the fertilizer applied sometimes never reaches the plant. Most of the fertilizers that are applied can be wasted.

FSI is a green company with solutions for its industries and growth and profit for its investors. It is lean, efficient and offers investors a proven track record of fiscal performance. It is also multiple streams of income. It is focused on socially conscious investing. The latest 10Q FSIs for 2022 document its volume growth, net income performance and efficiency. A Zacks analysis shows EPS growth to rival the sector and S/TA efficiency.

