UN Biodiversity Conference Offers Chance to Manage Urgent Ecological DestructionExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow the decline of biodiversity. Scientists say that a million living species are threatened and many of them could disappear within decades. So diplomats and lawyers are trying to see if they can reach an agreement on the methods of poaching, pollution, farming and ranching and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many life forms. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you very much for being with us.

ELIZABETH MARUMA MREMA: Pleasure. Thank you so much for having me.

MARTIN: So when biologists talk about mass extinction, as briefly as you can, can you help us understand what that would look like?

MARUMA MREMA: I think the easiest way to understand is biodiversity as the foundation of life. It’s because the food we eat, the water we drink, the carbon storage needed for climate mitigation, the water regulation needed for climate adaptation, the livelihoods, the medicines we need all come from biodiversity and the ecosystem services it provides. . As if that weren’t important enough, 50% of global GDP – our economy – depends on biodiversity. So, clearly, the main purpose of the upcoming conference is to come up with a roadmap for repairing our relationship with that biodiversity nature, because we, human beings, are the main culprits of biodiversity loss. Our relationship with nature must change drastically if we are to get out of the place where scientists say we are almost at the tipping point and that this is our last chance.

MARTIN: What I think I hear you saying is that this is not about an important event. This is about human activities at this point – the way we mine, the way we farm, the way we travel…

MARUMA MREMA: Yes.

MARTIN: …All those things.

MARUMA MREMA: When you mention species, it’s not just plant and animal species. It also includes human beings. It means that we will die just like animals and plants.

MARTIN: Do you understand – I’m sorry, Madam Secretary, but I understand that the issue of biodiversity, in your view, has become, in a way, the poor cousin of the climate change conversation.

MARUMA MREMA: Yes.

MARTIN: Do you think so? I sense the urgency and perhaps a bit of frustration on your part that biodiversity has not received the same level of high-level attention and commitment that the climate issue has. Do you think this is true? And why do you think that is so?

MARUMA MREMA: It was true. It’s not true anymore. For too long, the world has paid attention to climate change, forgetting that we cannot face climate change without facing the loss of biodiversity. Now the world has realized that these two issues are intrinsically linked and connected and that they cannot be dealt with one without the other. Now we are also seeing this attention to biodiversity than ever before – so clearly show that the trend has changed and the train is moving.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, Madam Secretary, I mean, you’ve made a very strong case that biodiversity is not just about, you know, parks and, you know, nature walks. But I can’t help but notice that, you know, you’ve practiced law all over the world, but you come from a part of the world, Tanzania, that has amazing biodiversity. Is there something, a creature, that reminds you of where you grew up that could disappear without intervention?

MARUMA MREMA: Really. I – as you mentioned, I come from a country rich in biodiversity, especially animals. But it’s also sad that what I saw growing up is not what I’m seeing today. If we talk about the species of elephants, rhinoceros, when you look at the forest, the trees, they keep disappearing because, especially in the village where I come from and many other villages, firewood is the source of energy. And unless villagers are given an alternative for firewood, the trees will continue to disappear. So even those slogans and campaign of cutting a tree, planting a tree have not fully worked. So this is what I saw. Coming from the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, of course, women have to get firewood because that is the source of energy. And this will continue deforestation. As long as we are still unable to deal with illegal trade, with poaching, species will continue to disappear. This is what we are seeing.

MARTIN: And you’ve only seen this in your lifetime.

MARUMA MREMA: Yes.

MARTIN: It was Elizabeth Maruma Mrema. She is the executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which is expected to meet in Canada this week. Madam Secretary, thank you very much for speaking with us. I hope we will talk again.

MARUMA MREMA: Thank you very much. I appreciate having me.

