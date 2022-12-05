International
England advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, defeating Senegal 3-0
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Like all great strikers, Harry Kane’s timing was perfect.
The England captain stepped up on Sunday, scoring his first goal of this year’s World Cup in a 3-0 win over Senegal that set up a must-see match against France in the quarter-finals.
I was looking forward to trying to score and thankfully it was today, said Kane, who was the top scorer at the last World Cup. I feel good and I hope this can start a good run for me personally because I know it will help the team as well.
It was certainly a good time for Kane to end his dry spell in Qatar because Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer. with five goals, awaits to face England on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium.
With that in mind, England could do with their most prolific striker at their best.
It’s the biggest test we can face, England coach Gareth Southgate said. They are world champions, they have incredible depth of talent, incredible individual players, very difficult to play against and score goals. It’s a fantastic challenge.
(Mbappe) is a world-class player, he has already given big moments in this tournament and in previous tournaments.
Kane scored six goals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, each helping England reach the semi-finals. But it has been more difficult this time around, with the captain having to wait until half-time against Senegal to finally get one.
When the moment came, he never looked lost. With his head down, he powerfully beat Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to put England 2-0 up. Then, arms outstretched, relief poured out as he ran away to the party.
As a striker, scoring goals is what you do and it’s one of the best feelings you can have in football, Kane said. The ball just lifted well and the connection was perfect. I had one a while ago that I should have done better with, so it was good to see it come in.
It was Kane’s 52nd goal for England, moving him within one of Wayne Rooney’s national record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s top scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.
You could see the lift it gave him in the second half, Southgate said. For every striker, when you don’t score, it’s there in the back of your mind and you get that confidence boost when it comes down to it.
There’s no one I’d rather have scored at that moment, a truly clinical finish.
England’s great strength at this year’s World Cup has been the amount of different goal threats it has, and another emerged on Sunday when Jordan Henderson gave his side the lead. Bukayo Saka rounded out the scoring with third in the tournament.
Marcus Rashford, who has also scored three goals in Qatar, did not even make the starting line-up.
The good thing for us is that the goals are spread out, Southgate said. We have not been dependent on him (Kane). It’s great that we’re showing another side of our attacking game.
Jude Bellingham is also one of England’s goalscorers, but his game is much more. He proved that with a dominant performance in midfield against Senegal.
God, @BellinghamJude is amazingly good. He is a leader in this team. His parents must be very proud. Love him, Lineker tweeted after the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder crossed for Henderson to score the opener in the 38th minute.
Until then, Senegal had created more dangerous chances. But that all changed once Bellingham took control, driving in to set up Henderson before starting the move that led to Kane’s goal.
I have spoken very highly of him, Kane said. He is a fantastic player, he has everything with the ball and without the ball, he presses very well, he goes around the field, he touches. With the ball he can run, pick up players, play a ball. As you saw today he was very important with our goals.
POSITION OF POWER
The match was played to the beat of the Senegal fans’ drums, which provided the soundtrack from start to finish. England fans struggled to be heard over the noise even when the result was in doubt.
WAIT STERLING
Raheem Sterling was ruled out before kick-off due to a family matter and is on his way back to England. There was no indication if or when it would be able to return.
SET OF RECORDS
Bellingham became the youngest England player to provide an assist at a World Cup.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
