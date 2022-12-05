“Goblin mode” is Oxford University Press’ word of the year 2022





As you read this, look around. Are you still in bed? Are there piles of laundry and boxes of food scattered across the floor? Do you have potato crumbs on your sheets? Have you broken your self-care routine more times than you can count? You don’t even care? If so, you may already be in Goblin Mode as the public chooses 2022 speech at Oxford.

According to Oxford University Press (OUP), the publishers behind the Oxford English Dictionary, the term slang refers to a type of behavior that is unapologetic, lazy, immature or greedy, usually in a way that rejects social norms or traits. expectations. which may have become familiar to many during the lockdown.

Social media can portray idealized versions of self-improvement, from waking up at 5 a.m. and drinking a green smoothie, to keeping a journal, exercising, and planning your weekly meal prep.

That era may be on the way out. In its place is Goblin mode, the opposite of trying to improve yourself.

The OUP Word of the Year also known as the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public for the first time. A group of lexicographers at OUP gave people a choice: Goblin mode, metaverseand #StayWithMe.

Goblin mode triumphed, garnering 318,956 votes, 93% of the total. Metaverse came in second and #IStandWith came in third.

Casper Grathwohl, president of OUPs Oxford Languages, said in a press release on Monday that the level of engagement with the campaign caught us completely by surprise.

Given the year we’ve just experienced, Goblin Mode resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point. It’s a relief to admit they weren’t always the idealized, curated selves we were encouraged to present on our Instagram and TikTok feeds, he said.

The term was first used in 2009 but went viral on social media earlier this year, OUP said. It gained notoriety after a fake headline claimed the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and Julia Fox broke up after she went goblin fashion.

The term then grew in popularity over the following months as Covid lockdown restrictions eased in many countries and people left their homes more regularly, according to the OUP.

Apparently, it captured the prevailing mood of individuals who rejected the idea of ​​returning to normal life, or rebelled against the increasingly unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles exposed on social media.

The terms popularity can also be related to the growth of new social media sites like BeReal, where users are randomly invited once a day to post a photo of whatever they do. Goodbye carefully curated social media feeds. Hello Goblin Mode.

The publication provides examples of examples of when the term is used. Among the most vivid was quoted in Guardian: Goblin Mode is like waking up at 2am and running into the kitchen wearing nothing but a long t-shirt to make a weird snack like melted cheese on saltines.

People are embracing their inner goblin and voters are choosing goblin mode as the Word of the Year shows us that the concept is likely here to stay, added Grathwohl.