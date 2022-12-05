



He’s lived through two World Wars, seven British monarchs, 39 US presidents and is older than the Eiffel Tower – and now, Jonathan the tortoise is celebrating another year around the sun as he turns 190. Jonathan, the world’s oldest known land animal, lives in St. Helena, a British territory in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Angola and Namibia. The island held an official birthday party over the weekend, celebrating the longest-serving Kelowna at the island’s governor’s residence. Along with hosting broadcasts on Jonathan’s importance, the island also held a “main event” in his honor on Sunday, where people could pick up Jonathan stamps and other Jonathan-themed souvenirs. The island’s tourism department posted images of the celebration on Sunday, showing the planet’s longest-lived tortoise and “national treasure” enjoying a “cake” with some of his favorite garden vegetables. Jonathan is being presented with his 190th birthday cake at Plantation House today. Delivered to him by the wonderful Plantation staff who care for him every day.#Jonathan #birthday #shelenaisland pic.twitter.com/DxnOPYroNT — St. Helena Tourism (@sthelenatourism) December 4, 2022 Jonathan’s longevity has earned him two Guinness World Records – one in 2019 for becoming the world’s oldest land animal and another this January for the oldest living cheloniana term that includes turtles, tortoises, and turtles. He is believed to have been born in 1832, but according to Guinness, it could be even older, as he was not found until he was finished in St. Helena until 1882, when he was already fully matured. According to the record-keeping group, Jonathan has experienced some of humanity’s greatest moments: the first telephone call in 1876, the completion of the Eiffel Tower in 1887, the Wright brothers’ first powered flight in 1903 and the first people to walk on the moon in 1969. A photo dated c. 1882–86 taken on the grounds of the Plantation in St Helena – shortly after Jonathan arrived on the island (Jonathan is shown on the left) Guinness World Records

Through it all, however, his vet told Guinness that Jonathan’s interests have remained the same – sleeping, eating and mating. “Despite his age, Jonathan still has a good appetite and is often seen pairing up with Emma and sometimes Fred – animals are often not particularly gender-sensitive!” The vet, Joe, told Guinness earlier this year. And the celebrations are not over. The St. Helena tourist site says there is one application in process to make a national holiday in honor of the turtle. Trending news Lee Cohen Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending reporter for CBS News focused on social justice issues.

