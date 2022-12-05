International
Rice arranges car ride home, helps international students during winter break | Rice News | News and Media Relations
There’s no place like home for the holidays, but some Rice University international students won’t be returning home this year. Given that the residential colleges are closed for winter break, the university is encouraging parties willing to support these owls during this special time.
Organized by Office of International Students and Scholars International Links (OISS), the International Vacation Lodging Assistance Program aims to provide amenities such as low-cost/no-cost lodging, meals, and gift cards/cash. This year marks the first time OISS-International Connections has organized a drive of this nature for the winter holidays.
When the decision was made to close the dorms during the break, we started getting inquiries from university students who couldn’t travel and weren’t sure what to do. What we came up with was sharing the love by seeing if the Rice community would want to participate, said Adria Baker, vice provost for international education and executive director of OISS-International Connections. Since international students are away from home, it gives them an opportunity to receive support from the Rice community. It also gives the Rice community, which is always so welcoming, generous and welcoming, an opportunity to better interact with our international students. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Members of the Active Rice community who are interested in helping can complete this survey or visit OISS on the second floor of Lovett Hall during office hours.
For more information, call 713-348-8753, or email Baker at [email protected] or Marjorie Cerejo at [email protected]
