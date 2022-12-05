International
Iraq: Investigation team reaches next level in efforts to bring ISIL terrorists to justice
Highlighting the progress made by the Investigative Team to promote accountability for crimes committed by Daesh/ISIL (UNITAD), he said the evidence collected and analyzed confirmed preliminary findings from his previous report.
He cited crimes committed against Christians such as enslavement and forced conversion; significant progress in the development and use of chemical and biological weapons; and inspections for the destruction of internationally protected cultural heritage sites.
At this key stage of our mandate, please allow me to state that my team has now reached the next level in holding the perpetrators of ISIL accountable for the core international crimes they have committed, he said.
Preservation of evidence
He highlighted the excavation of several ISIL-linked mass graves in Iraq and detailed that UNITAD has agreed with Germany to collect data and reference DNA samples from the Yazidi community living there for a campaign to identify human remains in Iraq , allowing survivors to finally mourn loved ones.
As part of this program, psychosocial support training is provided to Iraqi authorities to ensure that international best practices are maintained when dealing with victims and survivors, said Mr. Ritscher.
So far, his team had converted 5.5 million physical pages of documentary evidence of ISIL-related crimes into digital formats and is currently supporting digitization at six different Iraqi sites.
Moreover, they are part of the efforts of the entire UN system to move forward in the repatriation of nationals from camps in neighboring countries, such as Syria.
And UNITAD remains committed to improving information sharing with its Iraqi counterparts and has expanded agreements with the country’s judiciary to allow the sharing of ISIL’s financial crimes, he told ambassadors.
Accountability for terrorists
A primary goal of the investigative team is to support Iraq in holding ISIL members accountable for international crimes.
As such, it has held week-long intensive training courses for judges from across the country, as well as a pilot training course on international crime case-building with judges and prosecutors from the Kurdish Region of Iraq.
We encourage the Iraqi Council of Representatives to consider adopting adequate domestic legislation on core international crimes, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, said the Special Adviser, providing technical assistance to UNITAD.
He hoped that the recently formed government would give priority to the legislation, recalling that as required by UN policies and best practices, the sharing of evidence with the Iraqi judiciary for criminal proceedings can only be done after the requirements are met and relevant legal standards.
Information sharingwith the Iraqi judiciary means much more than simply handing over a large box of evidence that is comparable to thousands, even millions, of pieces of the puzzle, Mr. Ritscher said, describing it as a means to provide tailored assistancein accordance with the needs of the relevant investigating judge or court.
Pursuing the guilty
UNITAD has also supported other member states in their investigations and prosecutions of ISIL crimes around the world.
So far, he said, 17 member states have requested assistance from the UN team to support national prosecutions.
The Team’s ability to gather testimonial evidence from witnesses in direct response to these requests, combined with its capacity to identify internal ISIL documentation from battlefield evidence, has been a significant aid in supporting investigations by national jurisdictions within these Member States, said the senior UN official.
Revenge of the Yazidis
UNITAD is also strengthening the Joint Investigation Team in producing evidence to prosecute ISIL’s crimes against the Yazidi minority in 2015, when thousands endured a genocidal campaign of sexual violence and enslavement, mass executions, forced conversions and crimes other brutal.
He explained that the team supports this effort through focused interviews with Yazidi witnesses both in Iraq and abroad; collecting battlefield evidence related to Yazidi slavery networks; as well as specific anti-evidence searches on our properties.
This work is essential to ensure that the perpetrators of ISIL, those who commit such horrific international crimes, are held accountable before competent courts, wherever they are.
Delivering justice
In closing, the Special Counsel said his team was moving even faster to help bring suspected ISIL members to justice, regardless of where they may reside.
UNITAD will stop at nothing to ensure that justice is served for the thousands of victims and survivors who have been waiting impatiently to see their day in court, he said.
