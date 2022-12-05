The Steelers hold the first international watch party





Steelers fan and Mexican TV personality Poncho Vera served as guest speaker, while the Steelers’ Spanish audio broadcast team of Alvaro Martin and Arturo Carlos provided live Spanish-language commentary from inside the venue. The event also included video elements displayed on the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, helping to create a fun and interactive viewing experience. The event was covered on the team’s social channels “Los Steelers” and mentioned during the Steelers-Falcons CBS telecast in the United States. “To bring Steelers football to our huge fan base in Mexico made it a special day for everyone involved,” said Steelers Director of Business Strategy and Special Projects Dan Rooney. “From the awesome spinning towels to Renegade playing on the big screen, we were able to provide a game day environment and a first class event for our fans in attendance. We are excited to engage this community passionate Steelers fans for years. come.” “It was fantastic. It was phenomenal,” Dawson said. “We have a huge fan population in Mexico and that was on full display today. I’m honored to be asked to be a part of that. I really enjoyed it.” Holmes and Farrior loved the energy that was generated by the Steelers event. “It was a great time,” Farrior said. “It was amazing to see the passion for the Steelers on full display all day. This was a truly memorable event for everyone involved.” “You had to be here to believe it,” Holmes said. “The electricity in the atmosphere from Steeler Nation internationally was incredible. So much passion from the Mexican fan base. Siempre Steelers!”

