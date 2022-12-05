Golda Borst appointed International Head Coach of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup International Team – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky., University of Kentucky women’s golf coach Golda Borst has been named the International Head Coach of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup Team, the organization announced Monday. The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, which is a Ryder Cup-style competition pitting men’s and women’s golfers from the United States against their international counterparts, will be hosted at Laurel Valley Golf Club from June 8-10. It goes for four #APCup victories in five years, here are the coaches of your 2023 international team! – Golda Borst | Kentucky | Sweden

– John Handrigan | Notre Dame | Canada pic.twitter.com/WSqYE55pnD Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) December 5, 2022 Borst, a native of Sweden who helped Team International to a 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup triumph as an assistant coach, is in her 13th season as the head coach of the Kentucky women’s golf program. The Wildcats are winning back-to-back tournament titles to close out the fall season, a stretch that also includes Jensen Castle claiming the Ruths Chris Tar Heel Invitational individual title. Meanwhile, the Cats broke the school record team total with a 34-under par 830 at the Illini Womens Invitational at the famed Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, last October. Baaaccckkk-to-backkkkk. Ladies and gentlemen, one week removed from winning the Illini Women’s Invitational, your Invitational CHAMPS for Ruth’s Chris Tar Heels. pic.twitter.com/FFX7WRMaS4 Kentucky Womens Golf (@KentuckyWGolf) October 18, 2022 In fact, Kentucky has posted 10 of the top 10 single-season team scoring averages, all 20 of the top 20 single-season player scoring averages and all 25 of the top 25 marks for most of the season. rounds of an even or better season in the program. history under Borst. Kentucky has made eight NCAA Regional appearances in Borsts 13 seasons, including its first NCAA Championship appearance since 1992 in 2021. Academically, the Wildcats have finished in the top 10 percent of all women’s golf teams in Academic Progress Rate, which measures academic eligibility, retention and graduation, in four consecutive years. A four-year letterwinner for the women’s golf team, Borst graduated from Tennessee in 2006 with a degree in communication studies. At Tennessee, she served as team captain in 2005, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2006 and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times. A native of Visby, Sweden, Borst competed for the Swedish National Golf Team from 1999-2003. With Borst, the team took medalist honors at the 2000 European Girls’ Team Championships, second at the 2001 European Ladies’ Team Championships and third at the 2002 European Ladies’ Team Championships. International Team – Winner of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup #APCup #Rolex pic.twitter.com/tyAfzCZzDz Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) July 3, 2022 Borst is joined by assistant coach of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup International Team, John Handrigan, a Canadian and current Notre Dame men’s golf coach. Oregon’s Derek Radley and Pepperdine’s Michael Beard will coach Team USA.

