Joint IU-Purdue student team competes at international supercomputing conference
Students from Indiana University and Purdue were in awe as they entered the convention center at SC22, an international supercomputing conference. With booths from popular tech companies like Google and Rocky Linux, the conference boasted 11,830 attendees and featured 361 exhibit booths on the show floor.
But the students weren’t at SC22 just for the experience. They were there to compete against 12 teams of university students in the Student Band Competition (SCC).
With sponsorships from hardware and software vendor partners, student teams design and build small clusters (a group of connected computers that work together so they can be viewed as a single system), learn scientific applications, apply optimization techniques for their chosen architectures and compete in a non-stop, 48-hour challenge at the SC conference to complete real-world scientific workloads while demonstrating their knowledge of High Performance Computing (HPC) to conference attendees and judges .
The joint IU-Purdue team was named INPack, a combination of “IN” for “Indiana” and “pack” for “team,” also referring to the Linpack standard, which is used to measure the performance of a supercomputer and was the standard used. in the competition.
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but it was even beyond my expectations.
Zachary Graber
“It was intense,” said Nrushad Joshi, an IU junior. “I’ve never been a part of anything like this before.”
Both Joshi and fellow INPack teammate Lucas Snyder were introduced to the SCC idea in a spring class taught by Beth Plale, executive director of the Pervasive Technology Institute and a Michael A and Laurie Burns McRobbie Bicentennial Professor of Computer Engineering. . After this class, Joshi and Snyder completed an HPC internship at Purdue University, where they gained their initial knowledge of HPC.
“It was mostly like taking a class,” Snyder said. “I mean, since the beginning of spring I don’t know anything, and then I can’t tell you how much practice has helped. For example, you don’t learn anything the way you learn on the job. So all the hands-on experience I got from working at Purdue carried over to working on the SCC stuff.”
Similarly, IU senior Zachary Graber also discovered SCC through one of his professors, Dr. Martin Swany, who shared information about an informational meeting for the IU side of the team during a lecture.
“I think the prospect of competing in the SCC was exciting for me for a number of reasons,” Graber said. “My background in Luddy’s computer science program and area of interest is in the systems specialization, where much of the focus naturally overlaps with competition preparation and assignments. Even beyond that, though, HPC is a space that I’ve always found incredibly exciting, but as a graduate student who isn’t really involved in research, I’ve never had an opportunity nor an excuse to get into it. field to SCC.
One of the unique aspects of the INPack team is the joint collaboration between the students of IU and Purdue, two schools that are often thought of as rivals.
“I thought it was really fun, even though we have a rivalry and I believe in that rivalry a lot,” Joshi said. “Like when IU plays Purdue and Purdue does well in sports or Purdue beats us or is ranked higher, I don’t consider it a good day. But during the competition we never thought about that. I never thought about us being rivals or them being from a rival college.”
“It was quite unique and unexpected, like, I would have thought that rivalry would always be between us.”
Snyder echoed that statement. “We’re friends and I wouldn’t trade those guys for anything. They were absolute assets to the team and we couldn’t have done it without them. We all have different areas of expertise and that’s what makes it work.”
The team would also like to highlight the tremendous support they received from Winona Snapp-Childs and Erik Gough.
The INPack team had never been to a conference like SC22 before and were initially fascinated by the scope of the conference and their competition. “You’re really blown away by the scale of everything. And then you go to the cabins and there are all these different schools and these kids and you’re thinking, what do they know? How are they prepared? Are they smarter than me? Is their computer faster than mine?” Snyder said.
“They say everything is bigger in Texas, but it was even beyond my expectations,” Graber joked. “I distinctly remember walking through the convention center for the first time and marveling at the size of an empty showroom.”
“You get a chance to learn a lot,” Joshi said of the conference. “You have a chance to meet many people. There are many internship opportunities and jobs. So if you are interested or looking for a job, there are big companies like Google, AWS and Microsoft. You not only have a chance to meet recruiters theirs, but see the latest technology.”
Snyder said that although the team’s performance in comparison was stronger and they ran into some problems while running the applications, the experience was overall positive.
“I think for the first time we did admirably. I don’t think anyone would say we didn’t work hard because we did. We really worked backwards to get where we were and there were some things that could have been mitigated if we had just had the experience of being there. So I don’t hold it against us. We can really climb.”
The team would also like to highlight the incredible support they received from Winona Snapp-Childs, chief operating officer of IU’s Institute of Disseminated Technology, and Erik Gough, principal computer scientist at Purdue, who advised and guided the team during this experience. .
To learn more about SCC, please visit SC22 website.
