Swedens Bors Stadsteater invests in TiMax SoundHub and Tracker – FOH





BORS, Sweden Bors Stadsteater took the opportunity during the renovation of the building to simultaneously break barriers for the most effective audio presence for its audience. The venue reinvested in a new space speaker system from a Dante-equipped TiMax SoundHub spatial audio engine, complete with a TiMax Tracker performative stage tracking system. More details from Out Board (www.outboard.co.uk): A flexible audio system was of great importance for the 500-capacity theatre, run by the municipality. Although spoken dramatic productions predominate, with classic productions and new writings having an equal footing, productions at the Stadsteater cater to audience demand and range from modern circus to musicals and ballet to pop concerts. Bors Stadsteaters head of sound Tobias Walka specified all elements of the audio installation, including the TiMax SoundHub and TiMax Tracker. He explained, We looked at the market and based on the benefits of the systems, TiMax seemed like the best option for us. Also, being located close to the Folkteatern in Gothenburg, we benefit from their long knowledge and experience of TiMax, knowing that if the need arises, they can advise us. The intimate theater opted for an unconventional speaker setup, with Alcons Audio LR7s forming the main nodes of an LCR setup, supported by four 18-inch speakers. On stage, the Alcons RR12s are positioned as stage fill and side fill. Fourteen Alcons point source speakers provide the surround element of localized audio and Walka explains, The immersive experience for the audience when paired with the power of the TiMax system is truly exceptional. Walka chose a 20 Tag package for the TiMax Tracker while only four TiMax Tracker sensors monitor every movement for the highest degree of accuracy and responsiveness. The four sensors are all positioned to point towards the central area from their positions four meters above the stage: two at the back of the stage and two located a few meters outside in the auditorium. Although tracking is not often required for productions at the Bors Stadsteater, Walka is quick to point out the invaluable benefits of PanSpace in the TiMax SoundHub. It has taken our sound design to a whole other place! He insists. In Walka’s words, PanSpace has given us the ability to place and move sound across the stage and auditorium with such ease and precision, and the magical result is truly amazing. Before TiMax, it wasn’t possible for us to do the kind of sound design that we can now. We have many more options. The true measure of high-quality audio, however, is how the audience feels about it. Walka Expands We as sound engineers know that the only time anyone comments on sound is usually when something goes wrong. However, since we started using TiMax, audience members have cited the sound as one of the evening’s most memorable experiences. I attribute this to TiMax taking our sound design to a level where it is noticeable even to a relatively untrained ear.

