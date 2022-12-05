DE&I Committee: International Day of Persons with

International
Every year as December approaches, holidays like Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas usually come to mind. While we the public are made aware of holidays outside of our traditions, there are other vital holidays celebrated this month that should be recognized as well. One of these holidays is International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), is celebrated on 3 December to promote the equal rights, well-being and inclusion of those living with disabilities.
Declared an international holiday of respect in 1992 by United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution 47/3, IDPD has gathered support for persons with disabilities, particularly for their rights and well-being. As the holiday raises awareness, the UN hopes that people with disabilities will continue to be integrated into every aspect of society: economic, social, political and cultural. People with disabilities must be included in the wider conversation of inclusion and equality, personal contribution, perspective and solutions brought from their experience. Understanding their personal experience is essential in fostering empathy and providing equal rights and opportunities; after all, who can speak better about their experiences, trials and tribulations?
A personal experience that comes to mind is my participation in the Freedom By Design (FBD) program during my graduate years. FBD is an American Institute of Architecture student community service program that encourages students to apply their skills to real-world designs that positively impact a community or family. In my case, it was designing an ADA (American with Disabilities Act) platform for an individual who had recently suffered an accident that led to his daily use of a wheelchair. We (the group of students) could have simply created a code-compliant ramp that followed ADA guidelines, however, then we would not have failed to see the bigger picture or, for that matter, have included a more personal. As a group of students pursuing the role of architects, we understood our responsibility to the client, and therefore understood that this ramp will be designed just for him. We wanted to know more about his experiences and thoughts. It turned out there was a chance he could walk again, but it would be a process involving surgery and rehabilitation that would last for a period of time long enough to make the ramp an essential element of getting in and out of the house. With this in mind, our client expressed his desire for the designed ramp to be easily removed in the future. Bringing the client to the table led to a more personal design element that not only met their current needs, but also their future expectations.
While the above story discusses my personal experience working with a person with a possible short-term disability, it conveys the idea that bringing a person with a disability into the discussion at all levels ensures further equality and inclusion in all aspects of life. mentioned by the UN.
A great real-world example is Judith Heumann, a disability rights activist who has written Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist. By simply sharing her story, Heumann lifted the veil on the much-overlooked history of the Disability Rights Movement in the United States. By telling her story, she told the story of millions of others who are not equally included in society. Heumann’s voice helps shape our ideas of what equality means for those with disabilities. Another perspective she shares is people without disabilities. This is important to understand because, she explains, disabilities are not exclusive to a certain type of person or individual. Unfortunate circumstances occur that can alter a person’s ability to perform certain tasks or functions, whether temporarily or otherwise, not unlike our client who currently needed a ramp to access his home. While you may currently be disabled, the hard truth is that this may not always be the case. If you were no longer a disabled person, wouldn’t you want other aspects of your life to continue unchanged as much as possible? So why shouldn’t those who are currently disabled have the opportunity to experience a similar level of inclusion?
December is a time of appreciation where we spend time with families, give and receive gifts that let us know we are appreciated. Let’s start cheering at the beginning of December to recognize those with disabilities and keep in mind their needs for inclusion and equal rights. Their involvement in the political, economic, social and cultural aspects of life will prove that we are a more enlightened society.
In the same spirit, here at Epstein we say Happy Holidays to everyone!
