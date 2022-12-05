MagniX makes the leap from electric motors to hydrogen fuel cells





After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric passenger plane and a Robinson R44 helicopter with an electric conversion this year, US electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has redoubled its efforts to make aviation more sustainable. entering the hydrogen fuel. cell market. Based in Everett, Washington, MagniX has been developing electric motors—or electric propulsion units (EPUs)—since 2009. According to the company, its propulsion systems for airplanes are power source agnostic, meaning they can work with any type of input power. This includes hydrogen fuel cells, which the company plans to offer in addition to its electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems. “Ultimately, we want to provide our customers with a complete solution, not just the EPU we’re building today…but also the energy storage system that feeds it, so it can we offer our customers battery, hybrid and hydrogen solutions. ,” Simon Roads, head of marketing at MagniX, told AIN. MagniX is working to certify two of its EPUs – the 350 kilowatt Magni350 and the 650 kilowatt Magni650. The latter with energy Eviation’s nine-seat, all-electric passenger plane Alice during its time first flight over the Washington state desert in September. In June, Tier 1 Engineering used a Magni350 EPU to make the first all-electric flight of a Robinson R44 helicopter. That converted helicopter then made its first airport-to-airport flight in October, traveling 21 nm from Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, California, to Palm Springs International Airport. Level 1 is partnering with United Therapeutics on the R44 electric project, with the ultimate goal of using electric helicopters to transport connected human organs for transplant surgeries. An earlier version of MagniX’s electric motor, the 500-kilowatt Magni500, was also used to power the first all-electric flights of a converted De Havilland Beaver seaplane in 2019 and a modified Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in 2020. In 2021, NASA selected MagniX to participate in the Agency’s Electrified Power Flight Demonstration project, which aims to demonstrate electric propulsion technology on a De Havilland Canada Dash 7 hybrid-electric aircraft. The first flight is planned for the year 2025. The next big milestone for MagniX will be the first test flight of a hydrogen-powered regional jet, a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop that was converted by California-based Universal Hydrogen. Scheduled to take place before the end of this month, that flight will use MagniX’s electric motors in combination with hydrogen fuel cells made by Plug Power.

