Raheem Sterling news: Raheem Sterling quits FIFA World Cup 2022 midway and flies home. That is why





Raheem Sterling had to leave the 2022 FIFA World Cup midway and fly home. The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Sunday that Raheem Sterling has returned to England after missing England's 3-0 World Cup round of 16 win over Senegal. The reasons for his return are believed to be an armed robbery at his home in Surrey. After learning his Surrey home had been broken into on Saturday night, the 27-year-old met manager Gareth Southgate on the morning of the game. Sterling has informed Gareth Southgate that he hopes to be available for the quarter-final against France on December 10. At the moment, clearly, the priority is for him to be with his family and we will support that," Southgate said after the win over Senegal. However, the Three Lions manager admitted that is not a priority for Sterling or England. "Raheem wanted to return home because he was worried about his young children," a source said. "They were at home during the raid. "He will return to Qatar if possible, but he must prioritize his family." Raheem Sterling has returned from Qatar after armed robbers broke into and raided his Surrey residence while his partner and children were inside. According to reports, the raid resulted in the theft of around 300,000 watches. "It was terrible for him and obviously traumatic for the whole family," according to Sun TV. "When he heard it, Rahim would have been beside himself with worry." It is indescribable to be away when your partner and children are at home and an armed gang comes in. Frequently asked questions: Why did Raheem Sterling leave Qatar?

Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad in Qatar to return to England after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday. What is the net worth of Raheem Sterling?

Raheem Sterling has an estimated net worth of $45 million as of 2022.

