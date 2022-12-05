Austin Butler joins the honorees at the Palm Springs Film Awards





Austin Butler will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award for his performance in “Elvis” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. “Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular Elvis. The heart and soul of the film, Butler’s dedication to the role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen across the many decades of the often tumultuous life that Elvis lived, as well as in the vivid live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a never before seen on the big screen,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “We are honored to present Austin Butler with the breakthrough performance award.” In July, Butler won the Best Actor Award for his role as Elvis from the Hollywood Critics Association. His upcoming projects include Dune: Part Two, Masters of the Air and The Bikeriders. The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place on January 5th at the Palms Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16th. Roadside Attractions wins “Moving On,” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Roadside Attractions will release Paul Weitz’s “Moving On,” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The comedy film follows Fonda and Tomlin as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the abusive widow (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased friend. Zach Schiller, David Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings serve as executive producers, while Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer, Chris Parker, Dylan Sellers and Weitz produce. “Moving On” will be shown in theaters on March 17. The American Society of Cinematographers will honor Stephen Goldblatt with a Lifetime Achievement Award The Cinematographers Guild of America will honor the careers of members Stephen Goldblatt, Darius Khondji, Fred Murphy, Charlie Lieberman and Sam Nicholson at the 37th Annual Distinguished Achievement Awards in Motion Picture Gala. ASC to present Goldblatt with Lifetime Achievement Award; Khondji with the International Award; Murphy with the ASC Career Achievement in Television Award; Lieberman with the President’s Award; and Nicholson with the Curtis Clark ASC Technical Achievement Award. Goldblatt’s credits include “Get On Up,” “The Help,” “Julie & Julia,” “Closer,” “Charlie Wilson’s War” and “Lethal Weapon.” His work on “Batman Forever” and “The Prince of Tides” earned him Oscar and ASC Award nominations, and his contributions to Angels in America, Road to War, and Conspiracy earned him multiple Emmy nominations. The ASC Awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on March 5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/artisans/news/film-news-in-brief-dec-5-1235450125/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos