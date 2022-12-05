



International Education Week (IEW) was held from November 10 to 18 to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange around the world. Wesleyan has participated in IEW since 2017-2018 through the Fries Center for Global Studies (FCGS). This year, the IEW Planning Committee included representatives from the Office of International Student Affairs (OISA), the Gordon Career Center, the Resource Center, ResLife, and the Shapiro Writing Center. The US Department of State and Education launched the initiative in 2000 to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment. Associate Director of Intercultural Learning Anita Deeg-Carlin said, “It’s exciting for me because we are a diverse group of people who are passionate about multiculturalism and multilingualism; we understand it from different perspectives, and we can explore our Wesleyan community and facilitate the sharing of our distinct and intertwined heritages.” Wesleyan has a strong international community; 37 countries are represented in the Class of 2022, 70% of students study the language, 300 students participate in study abroad, and the Gordon Career Center provides resources for cross-cultural and multilingual learning, as well as alums around the globe. Wesleyan’s IEW included academic, artistic and cultural events. These included a Chinese Calligraphy workshop, an exhibition on Global Migration in the Olin Library, a Story Sharing Circle in the Russian House, an open room in the Office of International Student Affairs, an information session on the TAPIF program in France, a performance Gamelan, an International Scholars Panel, a celebration of Critical Language Scholarship applicants, a session on “Creating Your Career Path as an International Student” at the Gordon Career Center, a conversation with Nigerian poet Hafizah August Geter, game night Italian, a meeting of the Wesleyan International News Group, an East African LGBTQ+ film screening, the Wesleyan Refugee Project Information Session and a panel on the good, the bad and the beautiful of the World Cup. Next were the events celebrating food, some of the most popular student events. These began with Sankt Martinstag: German Lanterns and Pastries and included the Foreign Language Teaching Assistants (FLTA) Potluck/FCGS Open House and the Tasting of Greek Desserts. “My favorite event was the FLTA Potluck, I helped my Japanese FLTA Mori Sensei with the onigiri stall and it was so much fun helping people make their own onigiri. I also loved wandering around the stalls and hadn’t had mango juice in forever,” said Lyla Normand, ’25. She noted that this was not the Americanized version of a sweet, peach-colored juice, but the authentic green, slightly sour mango juice. Julia Augustyn ’25 also enjoyed the FTLA Potluck. “It was great to see the students be representative of their heritage and express their culture through favorite childhood foods,” she said. Dylan Campos, ’24, agreed that Potluck stood out. “The food was delicious, a great way to learn more about the different cultures on campus and the languages ​​taught at Wesleyan,” he said. Jake Gale ’25 attended the Wesleyan International News Group meeting. “[This] it was my favorite event. I always wanted to learn more about what was going on in the world. I learned a lot and I can’t wait to attend the next meeting.” The Wesleyan International News Group (WING) met near the end of the week to recap IEW events, food and shared experiences before talking about Daily Chatter, an international news source they monitor and discuss at their meetings. WING is a discussion group of like-minded people who want to stay informed about the environment, immigration, political communication and the global south. It officially became a campus organization on October 28. WING has students from Peru, Albania, Japan, Poland, Israel, Germany, Mexico, Russia and Madagascar. They speak English, German, French, Spanish, Russian (a little), Polish, Italian, Portuguese, French, Mandarin, Malagasy and their interests are equally broad in Africa, South Korea and the Oceania Islands. WING will continue to meet biweekly through the end of the school year to examine media through a critical lens.

