International
Oil tankers en route to Russia as export price cap begins
Two tankers were heading to Russia on Monday waiting to be filled with Russian oil after a price cap on its oil exports was imposed by a coalition of Western countries.
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian offshore oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow’s revenues and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Kremlin officials have repeatedly said they will not supply oil to countries that enforce the price cap.
In comments posted on Telegram after the agreed limit, Russia’s embassy in the United States criticized what it said was a “reshaping” of free market principles and reiterated that its oil would continue to be in demand despite the measures.
But while Russia is moving forward on its pledge not to sell its oil to countries that enforce the price cap, it is not deterred from finding buyers for its oil. The G7 price cap will allow non-EU countries to continue importing Russian offshore crude, but it must be sold for less than the price cap.
Trade intelligence firm VesselsValue, which tracks Russian oil trade, told CNBC that there has been a significant drop in Russian crude as European imports with alternative markets were sought.
“This is expected to continue until December as the tough sanctions kick in,” said Peter William, commercial product manager at VesselsValue. “Russia has potentially found substitute markets for its crude oil with India and China by increasing seaborne imports from Russia.”
Jacques Rousseau, managing director of global oil and gas at ClearViewEnergy Partners, told CNBC that there is a disconnect between the US Energy Information Administration and OPEC’s Russian production forecasts.
“When comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, EIA forecasts a decrease of ~1.35 MM bbl/d versus OPEC’s forecast of a decrease of ~0.85 MM bbl/d,” Rousseau said. “The size of the quarter-on-quarter drop in Russian oil production could be the difference between a global balance sheet deficit or surplus in the first quarter of 2023 and whether OPEC+ has to cut its production targets again.”
MarineTraffic is seeing two empty tankers heading to Russia.
One is the tanker Minerva Marina, sailing under the Maltese flag.
The other is Moskovsky Prospect, which sails under the Liberian flag and came directly from Bombay, India.
Vessel traffic and tanker blockage
AIS data tracking vessel traffic shows a number of tankers in the Black Sea, mostly crude and chemical tankers from Russia, are in transit and have listed various locations as their destinations, including India, the United Arab Emirates and China, according to a MarineTraffic spokesperson. .
Meanwhile, the tanker gridlock is being created as a result of Turkey’s requirement for tankers to have proof of insurance to travel through Istanbul on the Bosphorus.
Oil exports from Russia to Europee have registered a slight increase between October and November. Sanctions on Russian oil exports begin on February 5, 2023.
“This is likely due to supply issues and the onset of the European winter,” William said. “There has been a drop in exports due to the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which also coincided with the European transition in the spring.”
US liquefied natural gas to the EU has fluctuated from a peak of 11.48 million cubic meters in April to 7.34 million in September 2022, according to VesselsValue.
“The decline in demand in the US after the winter season may have contributed to the increase in exports in April and as other countries look to stockpile,” William said.
Andrew Lipow, CEO of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNBC that when Russia decided earlier this year to cut off natural gas supplies to parts of Europe, the U.S. stepped in to fill the shortfall.
“The trend will continue as Europe builds more LNG import infrastructure and the US builds new natural gas pipelines and LNG export terminals to accommodate increased production,” Lipow said.
