Iran’s Morality Police: Is This the End for the Regime’s Infamous Force?
An Iranian official comments signaling this the country’s infamous morality police was closed has raised more questions than answers.
Rushed clarifications from state media seeking to dispute the officials’ comments quickly followed, along with backlash on social media from activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a PR stunt by Iranian regime to silence the protesters.
Experts cautioned against accepting promises of either removing the morality police or the hijab law it seeks to enforce, noting that often regimes will make empty promises to citizens in a desperate attempt to quell unrest.
During a religious conference on Saturday in the city of Qom, Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Iran’s moral police were being abolished, a comment that was quickly picked up by international media, some of which hailed the announcement as a victory for Iranians. who have been protesting against the government for months.
Montazeri’s comment came in response to a reporter who asked if the country’s morality police or guidance patrol was being disbanded. The Attorney General was quoted by Iranian state media as saying: The morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary. It was abolished from the same place where it started.
It is possible that the comment was misinterpreted and the tone from the state media quickly changed.
On Sunday, state media tended to downplay Montazeri’s comments, saying that morality policing does not fall under the authority of the judiciary.
Arabic-language state-run Al-Alam television claimed that foreign media were portraying the montazer’s comments as a retreat by the Islamic Republic from its stance on the hijab and religious morality as a result of the protests, but that all could be understood from his comments. . was that the morality police was not directly connected to the judiciary.
No official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut down, Al-Alam said on Sunday afternoon.
The decision to dismantle the morality police is technically up to him The Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolutiona body created in the early 1980s by Iran’s first Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini, and which today is headed by President Ebrahim Raisi.
CNN has reached out to Iran’s Interior Ministry and the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution for comment.
The editors’ comments about the morality police came just two days after the pro-reform Entekhab newspaper reported that Iran’s parliament and judiciary were reviewing the country’s mandatory hijab law, which has been in place since 1983.
A law enforcement body with access to power, weapons and detention centers, the morality police is a major point of complaint for Iranians. Known for terrorizing citizens as they enforce the country’s conservative rules, the morality police have been the main enforcement tool enforcing Iran’s hijab law.
The morality police were thrust into the international spotlight in September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died three days after being arrested by the force and taken to a re-education The group is sanctioned by the United States and the European Union.
However, since the protesters took to the streets, witnesses say the morality police have virtually disappeared from Tehran’s streets, greatly reducing states’ ability to regulate women’s dress codes.
We see a lot of images, photos, videos of women in public places walking around without a hijab, much more than what we had seen before September of this year, Iranian-American journalist and political analyst Negar Mortazavi told CNN on Monday.
As Iranian security forces try to shut down the protests, enforcing the hijab may no longer be a priority, Sadjadpour says.
This is not because their ideology has changed, he told CNN, but because their repressive latitude is limited.
The absence of moral policies on the streets also raised questions about their relevance. While their removal will indeed count as a victory for the protesters, experts say, there are other, deeper grievances driving the protesters to the streets.
When dictatorships know they are in trouble, they start promising their citizens that they will change who they are, Karim Sadjadpour wrotea senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC.
These empty promises tend to encourage, rather than quell, popular demands for substantive change, he tweeted. The Iranian regime appears to be entering this phase of its life cycle.
Omid Memarian, a US-based Iran analyst, said that morality policing had already become irrelevant in the wake of the ongoing protests. When people are chanting across the country, the Islamic Republic must go, such moves seem desperate. The regime is incapable of addressing genuine grievances, he wrote on Twitter.
Others worry that the Iranian regime may simply rename the morality police in an attempt to distance itself from its ominous name while maintaining tight control over the mandatory hijab.
In a way it has been interpreted as a play on words because basically he is saying that there is no morality police, or guidance patrol, said Mortazavi. It has somehow been replaced or renamed as the public safety police.
Mortazavi went on to say that the morality police has become so notorious that no official is willing to take responsibility for it, and it is unclear how sustainable it will be in the long term.
It is about how this implementation of this law, which is still on paper, will be stopped or changed, she said. Or will it come back under a different brand, name or different methods.
