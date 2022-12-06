Gainesville’s bars get an unexpected boost from World Cup watchers

Casey Foran went to class from 10:40 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., then at 1:30 p.m., she headed to The Swamp restaurant to watch the United States face Iran in the final round of the tournament. groups of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. She cheered for the USA along with 500 fellow UF students for the full 90-minute game.

While it may be harder to fit into her schedule, Foran, a 21-year-old UF senior, prefers being in Gainesville for soccer’s biggest event to watching from her hometown in Georgia.

It’s easier to find a big watch party and a more fun atmosphere here, Foran said.

Finals season takes on a whole new meaning as students try to find time to study for their finals and fit in to watch the 2022 World Cup. Usually held in the summer, this year the World Cup runs from late November to mid-December to account for Qatar, the host country, and its hot climate.

Unlike when the World Cup is held in the summer, the vibrant college town of Gainesville is now bustling with students who go to watch the games at local bars.

Swamp restaurant owner Ryan Prodesky estimates about 1,000 people came through the doors Tuesday during the USA vs. Iran game.

When the USA scored the only goal of the game, he could only describe the restaurant as chaos.

The building literally shook, he said. I’d say it’s one of the loudest moments I’ve been a part of in the Swamp.

The summer crowd differs from the winter crowd in terms of availability. Fewer people are in Gainesville during the summer, but even fewer are in town during Thanksgiving week. This makes it difficult to compare revenue and participation numbers.

It’s like trying to compare apples to oranges, Prodesky said.

Businesses find that game time also has an impact on revenue and attendance.

Time zones present a problem in terms of game hours. Qatar is eight hours ahead of Gainesville, so some games start as early as 5am EST. Gainesville restaurants can only show games that start at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m

“It will be interesting to see what happens on Saturday at 10 a.m.,” Prodesky said. I think they were still within that window of times that are acceptable.

Some people don’t go to restaurants with the intention of watching the World Cup, but stay longer after seeing it on.

Satchels Pizza owner Satchel Raye has been playing the World Cup in his restaurant, and while he wouldn’t consider it an hour party, he’s noticed that some guests stay a little longer and spend a little more when they see the game is on.

“If you’re sitting in a space with nothing to see, you’re going to eat and leave,” Raye said. But if there’s a game on, you can have another beer and watch a bit.

As the World Cup progresses past the group stage and into the knockout stages, matches will grow longer with the introduction of extra time, as matches can no longer end in a draw.

When the restaurant is as full as it was on Tuesday, The Swamp Restaurants’ profit increases by almost 300%, Prodesky said.

Foran estimates she spent about $40 watching the USA vs. Iran game on Tuesday, and would consider that a typical amount to see a game.

As the World Cup progresses, but students begin to leave Gainesville for the holiday break, Prodesky isn’t sure how the restaurant will fare financially. A winter World Cup is new to everyone, but he still predicts an impressive turnout.