ATSU News | ATSU-ASHS students participate in international teletherapy sessions led by assistant professor Dr. Bonner

Briana Bonner, OTD, OTR/L, assistant professor and coordinator of academic work in the ATUS-ASHS OT department, at an orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, where she provides OT services annually and coordinates health care mission trips.

A group of second-year Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) and Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) students had the opportunity to complete their first international assignment without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

Briana Bonner, OTD, OTR/L, assistant professor and academic outreach coordinator in the Occupational Therapy (OT) department at AT Still University-Arizona School of Health Sciences (ATSU-ASHS), recently hosted a month-long assignment at which students conducted telehealth OT Sessions with children in Botswana.

Our students are always looking for more interactions with patients, they are looking for real life scenarios. We have the pro-bono clinic, but I thought because telehealth is moving and booming now. Especially after COVID, it is necessary, said Dr. Bonner.

It has its pros and cons, but I think every healthcare professional should be able to understand the aspects of telehealth, she added.

Dr. Bonner joined ATSU in July 2022, after spending the previous three years doing international OT work. In 2019, she established a pediatric OT outpatient clinic in Gaborone, Botswana, and was also instrumental in establishing two orphanages in Kenya and Ghana.

Dr. Bonner decided to connect with parents of her pediatric patients at her clinic in Gaborone to see if they would be interested in connecting with OTD and MSOT students via Zoom.

They were all very, very excited to receive free services, said Dr. Bonner laughed as she added, but they were also excited to connect and collaborate and learn from the students.

After many hours spent planning these sessions, each student was assigned a child between the ages of 3 and 15 to work with throughout the month. Before the first Zoom meeting, students had to develop a treatment plan for their patient.

Dr. Bonner and Katherine Jones, MA, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, assistant professor and director of progression and retention, attended the sessions to make sure things were going as planned.

At first the students were very scared. They were so nervous that they hesitated a lot. They were coming in and asking if their treatment plan was in order. Once they were on Zoom interacting with patients and interacting with families, I just saw a real transformation, said Dr. Bonner.

For the entire month of October, students held Zoom sessions with their patients and their patient parents. Due to the time difference, many of the students had to hold the sessions at midnight or very early in the morning.

Each patient had a different condition. I’ve had some patients with autism, I’ve had some patients with cerebral palsy, we’ve had patients with developmental delays and attention deficit disorder, said Dr. Bonner.

Each student developed a treatment plan based on their patient’s needs. For example, one child had difficulty with executive function and had difficulty completing tasks, so the student developed a treatment plan in which the child had to make his own play dough, but he also had to follow the students’ steps to cleaned up afterwards.

After all sessions were completed, students were asked to write reflections based on their experiences, which functioned as a way to help them grow as professional therapists.

When I created the position, I thought about ATSU’s mission and diversity initiatives, but I also thought about how we have an initiative to be telehealth-friendly and to be able to support and educate clinicians to be flexible, said Dr. Bonner.

Overall it was a fun project. I’m glad the students enjoyed it and my patients enjoyed it. It was a hectic month, but it was amazing.

See more of the work of Dr. Bonners from her clinics in Botswana and Kenya Instagram AND Facebook.

Check out photos from the teletherapy sessions below!