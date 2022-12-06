International
Ronaldo seems to shine like Mbapp, Messi in the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo was the usual hot topic at Portugal’s pre-match World Cup press conference on Monday even though the issues were far from positive to be addressed by his veteran coach.
Rumors about the star sealing a transfer to a club in Saudi Arabia. The fallout from Ronaldo’s bad body language to be substituted last week. A poll at home suggests most fans do not want him in the team ahead of the round of 16 clash with Switzerland on Tuesday.
Two of those subjects were dismissed by Fernando Santos, who has coached Portugal and promoted his star player for more than eight years now.
I don’t really know about that, to be honest, Santos told a Spanish media report that Ronaldo will sign a much-speculated deal with Saudi club Al Nassr after breaking away from Manchester United. That’s his decision, that’s what he has to deal with.
On the topic of the survey of the Portuguese daily O Bolas: I don’t pay attention to polls or any other kind of news.
However, the question of Ronaldo’s body language being substituted midway through the second half of the 2-1 defeat to South Korea on Friday prompted Santos to assert his authority.
I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t really like it, Santos said through a translator about the images he hadn’t seen during the match. We fixed it at home and that’s it.
When asked if he still trusted his captain, Santos again showed who was boss in the Portugal camp.
I decide who will be the captain only when I get to the stadium. I don’t know what the formation is, the coach said, insisting it was consistent with the way he always communicated with his team.
Santos made his comments while sitting next to defender Rben Dias, who had earlier appealed to the Portuguese media to help create unity in the camp instead of division.
In a World Cup where Kylian Mbapp is the best scorer and Lionel Messi has thrilled fans with his goals and dribbling, the narrative surrounding one of the other superstars in Qatar has been less calm.
Okay, he broke a tournament record becoming the first player to score a goal in five World Cups, but since converting the penalty in Portugal’s opener, Ronaldo has had a quiet time on the pitch.
Perhaps he is ready to burst into life in the knockout stages and erase one blemish on his glittering career: None of Ronaldo’s eight World Cup goals have come in the knockout stage.
The five-time world player of the year goes into the round of 16 in what is likely to be his last World Cup against a Swiss side which has not progressed beyond this stage since 1954.
Don’t be fooled, though: This is the same Switzerland that eliminated France in the last 16 at last year’s European Championship and has become one of the continent’s most consistent teams.
We have seen how euphoric the Swiss are to be at this stage, coach Murat Yakin said on Monday, adding of Portugal that we have proved it was able to beat them.
In June, the regular rivals exchanged 4-0 home wins in Lisbon1-0 in Geneva in a UEFA Nations League group. On Tuesday they will meet for the sixth time in six years. Portugal has won three, Switzerland two.
Portugal may now need Ronaldo to start delivering in order to advance to face Spain or Morocco in the quarterfinals.
And the player himself will surely be keen to get himself back into the limelight after watching arch-rival Messi perform so well for Argentina in their last-16 win over Australia. and Mbapp, the man who is fast establishing himself as the sport’s new superstar has already scored five goals for France on her way to the quarterfinals.
Still confident at 37, Ronaldo continues to push himself to perform at the highest level. But his last two appearances in the group stage were few and far between. His only goal so far has come from the penalty spot in Portugal’s win over Ghana.
Hell, he’ll be playing for the fourth time in 13 days and that’s the big workload these days for Ronaldo, whose playing time has been managed for a year and a half at United.
Portugal will welcome back their key players who were rested against South Korea, such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Dias.
Santos must decide whether to play Raphael Guerreiro at left-back, and move Joao Cancelo back to right-back, or leave Cancelo in that position to accommodate Diogo Dalot at right-back.
Switzerland’s dangerous man is Breel Embolowho scored twice in the group stage and four times in his last five games for his country.
Embolo described Ronaldo on Monday as an inspiration. You can only learn from him. As a person and as a player it is an honor to be in front of him.
Steve Douglas is on https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
