International
EXPLAINED: What’s next for Qatar’s stadiums after the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) The World Cup stadium is designed to leave a minimal footprint on Qatar’s sand. It is now expected to be dismantled.
Stadium 974 hosted seven matches, the last of which was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the 16th stage on Monday.
The Qataris say the stadium will disappear, but it is not clear when that will happen. The Gulf nation will soon host an Asian Cup, Asian multi-sport games and possibly even an Olympics.
A look at FIFA’s requirements for World Cup stadiums and what happens next for Qatar’s venues.
WHAT DOES QATAR NEED?
FIFA has clear specifications for the World Cup host country plan.
A main stadium that holds at least 80,000 people to host the final, at least one more with a capacity of 60,000 that should host a semi-final, and several others with at least 40,000, although FIFA allowed Russia to have two that fell below 35,000 four years ago.
Qatar had a plan for 12 stadiums when it bid for and won the hosting rights in 2010.
About three years into its long preparations for the 2022 tournament, that blueprint was cut to eight stadiums. Seven of them were built from scratch, and the Khalifa International Stadium was renovated before hosting the 2019 World Track and Field Championships.
FIFA accepted this because Qatari football simply did not need so many new venues. Nor did Qatar need such large venues for its home games in the 12-team Qatar All-Star League, where matches typically draw crowds of several thousand.
The long-term promise during the bidding was to cut a level by a few places after the tournament. The steel and seats will be donated to less affluent countries in need of stadium infrastructure.
WHAT WAS BUILT IN QATAR?
The exact cost of Qatar’s stadiums is unclear. The total expenditure on the projects that were related to the preparation for the World Cup is estimated at about 200 billion dollars.
What Qatar got for its money were seven new and distinctive arenas with strong themes taking inspiration from local culture.
The 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium is modeled after a handmade bowl; The 69,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium resembles a nomadic desert tent; Al Thumama Stadium is like a knitted cap.
The Al Janoub Stadium designed by the late Zaha Hadid, at the time the most famous architect in the world, is said to have been inspired by the sails of a pearl fishing boat. many observers saw feminine finesse in the sweeping curves of its roof.
WHO BUILT THEM?
Tens of thousands of migrant workers were brought mainly from South Asia to work in conditions that are the main controversies of this World.
The exact number of workers who died or were injured on projects related to the tour is unclear, in part because Qatar did not collect data or investigate the deaths.
Qatar reformed the so-called kafala system that linked workers to their employers, including European construction firms, and adopted a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275).
However, rights activists say Qatar does not enforce its laws strictly enough.
FIFA has shown readiness to hear calls to establish a compensation fund for the families of dead and injured migrant workers.
Qatar’s government has dismissed the calls as a publicity stunt and points to its efforts to ensure workers receive their unpaid wages..
PLAN AFTER THE WORLD CUP?
Most of the details are unclear, such as where parts of the stadium will go, but some will be reduced.
The Lusail Stadium will include a community space of schools, shops, cafes, sports facilities and health clinics, Qatar World Cup organizers have said. Al Bayt will have a five-star hotel, shopping center and sports medicine clinic.
Two of the stadiums will be used by local football clubs. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is home to Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah will play Al Janoub.
The Khalifa International Stadium is yet to host Qatar national team matches, including 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
MORE GREAT EVENTS
Some of the stadiums may be reused for the next Asian Cup scheduled for January 2024.
Qatar officially received the hosting rights a month before the World Cup began, replacing China, which cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the return of the tournament that was due to take place in June 2023.
Perhaps the 974 Stadium could be postponed for the Asian Championship which starts in 13 months? The site was built in the Doha Port area with a Lego-like design with the same amount of shipping containers as the number in Qatar’s international dialing code.
Qatar also needs venues to host the 2030 Asian Gamesa multi-sport championship that has more athletes competing than the Olympics.
Then there’s the big Olympic prize Qatar wants: the 2036 Summer Games.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-winter-olympics-sports-soccer-health-34794d0e44575af4d5255a290ed79171
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Death of Kirstie Alley: the actor of Cheers was 71 years old
- EXPLAINED: What’s next for Qatar’s stadiums after the World Cup
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- UK challenges internet rules as EU framework moves forward – POLITICO
- ECP springs into action to remove Imran from top spot in PTI – Pakistan
- Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first Test victory
- The former Masséna optical store offers eye-catching fashion for men, women | Company
- Didn’t you feel it? A 3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near the city of Kettleman
- Stocks are set to fall in the first half of 2023
- Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies at 34
- Trump’s Save America PAC pays legal fees for Mar-a-Lago witnesses
- Reviews | The future depends on chips. Is the United States ready?