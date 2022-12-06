EXPLAINED: What’s next for Qatar’s stadiums after the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) The World Cup stadium is designed to leave a minimal footprint on Qatar’s sand. It is now expected to be dismantled.

Stadium 974 hosted seven matches, the last of which was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the 16th stage on Monday.

The Qataris say the stadium will disappear, but it is not clear when that will happen. The Gulf nation will soon host an Asian Cup, Asian multi-sport games and possibly even an Olympics.

A look at FIFA’s requirements for World Cup stadiums and what happens next for Qatar’s venues.

WHAT DOES QATAR NEED?

FIFA has clear specifications for the World Cup host country plan.

A main stadium that holds at least 80,000 people to host the final, at least one more with a capacity of 60,000 that should host a semi-final, and several others with at least 40,000, although FIFA allowed Russia to have two that fell below 35,000 four years ago.

Qatar had a plan for 12 stadiums when it bid for and won the hosting rights in 2010.

About three years into its long preparations for the 2022 tournament, that blueprint was cut to eight stadiums . Seven of them were built from scratch, and the Khalifa International Stadium was renovated before hosting the 2019 World Track and Field Championships.

FIFA accepted this because Qatari football simply did not need so many new venues. Nor did Qatar need such large venues for its home games in the 12-team Qatar All-Star League, where matches typically draw crowds of several thousand.

The long-term promise during the bidding was to cut a level by a few places after the tournament. The steel and seats will be donated to less affluent countries in need of stadium infrastructure.

WHAT WAS BUILT IN QATAR?

The exact cost of Qatar’s stadiums is unclear. The total expenditure on the projects that were related to the preparation for the World Cup is estimated at about 200 billion dollars.

What Qatar got for its money were seven new and distinctive arenas with strong themes taking inspiration from local culture.

The 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium is modeled after a handmade bowl; The 69,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium resembles a nomadic desert tent; Al Thumama Stadium is like a knitted cap.

The Al Janoub Stadium designed by the late Zaha Hadid, at the time the most famous architect in the world, is said to have been inspired by the sails of a pearl fishing boat. many observers saw feminine finesse in the sweeping curves of its roof.

WHO BUILT THEM?

Tens of thousands of migrant workers were brought mainly from South Asia to work in conditions that are the main controversies of this World.

The exact number of workers who died or were injured on projects related to the tour is unclear, in part because Qatar did not collect data or investigate the deaths.

Qatar reformed the so-called kafala system that linked workers to their employers, including European construction firms, and adopted a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275).

However, rights activists say Qatar does not enforce its laws strictly enough.

FIFA has shown readiness to hear calls to establish a compensation fund for the families of dead and injured migrant workers.

Qatar’s government has dismissed the calls as a publicity stunt and points to its efforts to ensure workers receive their unpaid wages. .

PLAN AFTER THE WORLD CUP?

Most of the details are unclear, such as where parts of the stadium will go, but some will be reduced.

The Lusail Stadium will include a community space of schools, shops, cafes, sports facilities and health clinics, Qatar World Cup organizers have said. Al Bayt will have a five-star hotel, shopping center and sports medicine clinic.

Two of the stadiums will be used by local football clubs. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is home to Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah will play Al Janoub.

The Khalifa International Stadium is yet to host Qatar national team matches, including 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

MORE GREAT EVENTS

Some of the stadiums may be reused for the next Asian Cup scheduled for January 2024.

Qatar officially received the hosting rights a month before the World Cup began, replacing China, which cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the return of the tournament that was due to take place in June 2023.

Perhaps the 974 Stadium could be postponed for the Asian Championship which starts in 13 months? The site was built in the Doha Port area with a Lego-like design with the same amount of shipping containers as the number in Qatar’s international dialing code.

Qatar also needs venues to host the 2030 Asian Games a multi-sport championship that has more athletes competing than the Olympics.

Then there’s the big Olympic prize Qatar wants: the 2036 Summer Games.

