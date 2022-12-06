International Aluminum Institute presents Report on Industry Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals





London, December 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The International Aluminum Institute (IAI) has today published a report which explores the current and potential contribution of the aluminum industry to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report entitled ‘Contribution of the Aluminum Industry to the UN Sustainable Development Goals looks at the recent work of the Institute, the activities of companies operating in the aluminum sector, the benefits of using aluminum and other collaborative efforts. It also includes industry impact on each of the 17 SDGs with links to industry-specific case studies and other supporting resources, which can form the basis of engagement with stakeholders to address gaps and potential opportunities for the sector to progress towards achieving goals. . Report launch, Miles ProsserSecretary General of IAI said, “Sustainable development and ESG issues are at the forefront of the metals and mining industry at the moment. With the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as a framework, the aluminum industry, through the International Aluminum Institute, has assessed its contribution to a group comprehensive global goals.This analysis aims to inform the industry to understand its status and encourage dialogue about measures that can be taken to accelerate action and progress over the next decade. “While the report provides a comprehensive reference for industry and other stakeholders, there are clearly gaps that need to be filled. IAI will continue to engage with stakeholders to reflect on potential opportunities for the sector to progress this work stream.” ., Mr. Prosser pointed out. The framework presented in this report is built on the results of an industry workshop organized by the IAI held in August 2021, ongoing input from company representatives, desktop searches and analysis of publicly available documents and information. The information illustrates the range of activities and contributions from the industry in recent years, with IAI linking with regional aluminum associations to provide a comprehensive global overview covering all major aluminum producing regions. “The aluminum industry is a major contributor to our global economy, providing employment, infrastructure and billions of dollars in taxes to support livelihoods. But we recognize that as an industry, contributing to sustainable development also requires responsibility in the production of the metal and realizing the benefits of the metal through its use in sustainable applications. It also requires continuous and collaborative efforts from all actors along the value chain. IAI remains focused on building this work and will continue to seek open dialogue with key stakeholders engaged in activities along the goals.” Mr. Prosser added. Notes to editors About IAI The International Aluminum Institute (IAI) is the only body representing the global primary aluminum industry. The institute has the most comprehensive global data on aluminum with more than 40 years of analysis on production, consumption, energy use and environmental impact. For more information, visit http://international-aluminium.org/ or connect with us at LinkedIn or I tweet SOURCE International Aluminum Institute

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-aluminium-institute-launches-report-on-the-industrys-contribution-to-the-united-nations-sustainable-development-goals-301694166.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos