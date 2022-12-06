Illinois International News

On Saturday morning, December 3, Vice Provost for International Affairs and Global Strategies Dr. Reitu Mabokela opened a meeting at the Siebel Center for Design by noting that “this competition embodies our university’s global strategy, called Vision 2030.” She was speaking at the awards ceremony of the second annual Student Sustainability Competition, called Reimagine Our Future. Deputy Provost Mabokela was clearly excited about the competition which can serve as a bridge for “universities in the Global South” as we “work together to produce sustainable and innovative solutions”.

The eight-week long competition attracted 180 students from across campus, as well as 25 students from the University of Pretoria (South Africa) and 38 students from Zhejiang University (China). The competition challenged students to generate actionable ideas that promote one or more of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Contestants had to communicate their ideas in no more than a high-impact fact sheet of 1,000 words. Entries covered a wide spectrum, including engineering, chemistry, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, health sciences, food sciences, education, economics, earth sciences, and art and design.

The winners this year were a team consisting of Aman Mehta and Arya Haria (both from Mechanical Science and Engineering) and Ishita Purwar (Physics). The team showed how lithium can be extracted from geothermal brine, thereby reducing the extraction of virgin lithium used in products such as batteries, generating clean energy and conserving water resources. They won $2,000 for their innovative ideas. Their faculty advisors were Professors Lili Cai (Mechanical Science and Engineering) and Dr. John R. Abelson (Materials Science and Engineering); they were assisted by dr. Arpit Dwivedi (Cache Energy).

“The nine finalist judges from academia and industry were unanimous in their decision,” says competition co-founder Professor Leon Liebenberg (Mechanical Science and Engineering). “The judges were particularly impressed by the winning team’s holistic approach to problem solving and their excellent research. The judges believed that this concept has tremendous potential to help pave the way to a more sustainable future.”

In her reflection, Ishita mentioned that “this competition was a challenge for us to overcome the barrier between knowledge and application. We learned to brainstorm and think about the interdependence between economic and environmental aspects of sustainability. This competition helped me grow and left me in awe of the other contestants.” Arya agreed and Aman added that “the competition made me realize the urgency with which we need to act on climate change and the number of challenges we need to overcome before we can truly achieve net zero, and for that, we collectively need to reimagine our future. .”

Two second prizes of $1,000 each are awarded. Etienne Sirois (Landscape Architecture) won such an award for his innovative ideas about marketing native plants to communities across the US. Etienne was upbeat after his rousing presentation. He emphasized that “the competition has allowed me to learn more about an important field of research and fully explore problem solving. The competition has also provided an excellent opportunity to network and learn from professionals with years of experience in their respective fields.”

The other second prize was awarded to Erin Nibeck (Architecture) and Jason Li (Physics), who proposed the use of phytoremediation mats for wastewater treatment and carbon dioxide capture. Erin and Jason’s sustainability solutions crossed the boundaries of chemistry and physics and delved into the socio-cultural and governance issues of water use. Erin and Jason also won an additional prize ($500) for the most interdisciplinary project.

Jason said that “as a physics major partnered with Erin, an architecture major, I wasn’t sure if we could create a sustainable solution that addresses water pollution, which is outside of our expertise. But we managed to achieve it, and through our interdisciplinary work, I’ve learned that anyone, from any background, can dream of a more sustainable future; never be afraid to speak up and let your ideas be heard.” Erin agreed and added that “this competition has reminded me that climate action must be executed with an interdisciplinary approach.”

Three other teams won $500 each for their innovative ideas for tackling water shortages in Shanghai, producing sustainable fishing nets made from hemp, and using agrovoltaics in Ethiopia. The entries of the six award winners and those of the other six finalists can be viewed at competition website.

Samuel Rosner, one of the 12 brilliant finalists, presented a novel idea to trace minerals to help curb human rights abuses in modern mineral mining. Samuel and his fellow competitors presented their ideas during a hybrid event hosted at the Siebel Center for Design while streaming on Zoom.

This year the competition was organized and presented by the Student Sustainability Committee, with a great deal of organizational work throughout the competition expertly managed by Allie Cruz (Environmental Economics and Policy, Spanish, Conservation of Natural Resources), an intern with Student Sustainability Committee. Jack Reicherts (Civil and Environmental Engineering, Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences), President of the Student Sustainability Committee, introduced all the finalists. He invited all Illinois contestants to apply to the Student Sustainability Committee for funding to support the further development and implementation of their proposals.

In his closing remarks, contest co-founder Professor Emeritus Robert McKim (Fe) mentioned that “our goal is to make the contest available next year at all three University of Illinois campuses, as well as at several community colleges. And several other international universities will be invited to participate.” Professor McKim emphasized the importance of inviting students across fields and disciplines to submit ideas and projects that would advance the SDGs in future iterations of the competition.

Professor Warren Lavey (School of Land, Society and Environment and Law) echoed Professor McKim’s views. And he mentioned our growing appreciation for the close connection between human health and ecosystem health and how this is now being reflected in medical education, among other things.

When congratulating the contestants, competition co-founder Professor Warren Lavey asked the following provocative question: “Wouldn’t it be great if change could be accompanied by real progress?” He emphasized the importance of improving the quality of life by regenerating nature.

In his closing remarks, Professor Liebenberg thanked the 70 advisors, at least one of whom the contestants were invited to consult as they developed their projects, and most of whom also agreed to serve as judges. Professor Liebenberg mentioned that the helpful and detailed comments of all the judges are being forwarded to the contestants.