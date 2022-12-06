US-Australia Working to Strengthen the Alliance > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III began three days of intense discussions with two of the United States’ closest allies: Australia and the United Kingdom. Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who also serves as defense minister, arrived at the Pentagon today for defense discussions as part of a meeting of defense ministers, which will conclude tomorrow at the US State Department. On Wednesday, Marles and Austin will be joined by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as the three leaders discuss the Australia-UK-US security pact. “Today, we are focused on ambitious steps to further strengthen our unbreakable alliance,” Austin told Marles at the start of the meeting. He noted that Australia and the United States are closely linked on the most important strategic challenges and opportunities. “In fact, I think it’s safe to say that the alliance between [the] The United States and Australia are stronger than they have ever been and remain vital to regional security,” the secretary said. Australia and the United States support the rules-based international order, where countries are free to determine their own paths and disputes are resolved peacefully and without coercion, he said. Austin said the meetings come at a tense time with Russia’s ongoing unprovoked and illegal occupation of Ukraine and “coercive and destabilizing military activities by the People’s Republic of China,” he said. Defense leaders will discuss a range of issues including deepening bilateral security cooperation. They will also talk about increasing trilateral cooperation with Japan. Finally, they will discuss continued cooperation with India through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue involving the US, Australia, Japan and India. Before coming to the Pentagon, Marles visited submarine builder Electric Boat, where he saw the complexities of building nuclear-powered submarines. The two leaders last met during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Cambodia 10 days ago. Marles emphasized that the strategic landscape is “as complex as it has been, really, since the end of World War II.” Even so, the US-Australia alliance is as strong as it has ever been, he said. “We think there’s a very strong alignment between our two governments right now,” Marles said. “We really look forward to an ambitious agenda.”

