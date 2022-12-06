Belgium’s biggest-ever Brussels bombing trial begins







Brussels

Reuters

–

Belgium began proceedings Monday in its biggest-ever trial to determine whether 10 men played a role in the Islamic suicide attacks in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people and over 300 injured. More than six years after the attacks, presiding judge Laurence Massart will confirm on Monday the identities of all parties in the case, including the defendants and lawyers representing around 1,000 people affected by the alleged attacks by Islamic State. She will then address the jury, selected from a pool of 1,000 Belgians last week in a 14-hour process. The trial for the Brussels bombs has clear links with the French trial on The November 2015 Paris attacks. Six of the Brussels defendants were sentenced to 10 years to life in prison in France in June, but the Belgian trial will be different in that it will be decided by a jury rather than judges. of Two bombs at Brussels airport and a third bomb on the city’s subway on March 22, 2016, killed 15 men and 17 women—Belgians, Americans, Dutch, Swedes, and citizens of Britain, China, France, Germany, India, Peru, and Poland, many based in Brussels, home to EU institutions and the NATO military alliance. Nine men are charged with multiple murders and attempted murders in a terrorist context, with possible life imprisonment, and all 10 with participating in the activities of a terrorist group. They include Mohamed Abriniwho prosecutors say went to the airport with two suicide bombers but left without detonating his suitcase with explosives, and Osama Krayem, a Swedish national accused of plotting to be a second Brussels subway attacker. Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris trial, is also accused, along with other prosecutors, of having hosted or aided some of the attackers. One in 10, allegedly killed in Syria, will be tried in absentia. In accordance with court procedure in Belgium, the defendants have not entered a plea of ​​not guilty or guilty. Prosecutors are expected to begin reading the 486-page indictment on Tuesday before beginning the hearings of some 370 experts and witnesses. The trial at the former NATO headquarters is expected to last seven months and is estimated to cost at least 35 million euros ($36.9 million).

