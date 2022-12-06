After just 18 months, American is discontinuing one of its newest international destinations





The American Airlines route map is missing an interesting needle. The Fort Worth-based carrier unveiled plans over the weekend to drop service to Paramaribo, Suriname, effective March 1, 2023, as first seen in Cirium’s schedules and later confirmed by an airline spokesperson. American had previously planned to continue flying to the country’s Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport (PBM) from Miami year-round with daily flights during the summer season and five weekly flights in the winter season. American operated a 128-seat Airbus A319 in this market. In a statement confirming the move, an airline spokesperson said the decision to end the service was made after the route failed to meet expectations. “Due to soft demand, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service to Paramaribo, Suriname, effective March 1. Well, proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after that date to offered alternative arrangements,” the spokesman said. Cherry American added service to Suriname in September 2021 as part of a major expansion focused on Miami during the pandemic. The airline wanted to boost one of its “core” hubs and did so with new services from Miami to Suriname, Tel Aviv, the Dominican Republic and other new and expanded domestic routes. Additionally, the US hub in Miami is the airline’s gateway to Latin America. The addition of Suriname to its portfolio of destinations from Miami strengthened the airline’s strength in the region and gave travelers more reasons to choose American. Sign up for our daily newsletter This is especially true because reaching Suriname directly from the US has historically been quite difficult. The South American nation’s flag carrier, Surinam Airways, was the only airline connecting the two countries with non-stop flights, but its services only operated once a week from Miami, Cirium’s timetables show. Its current service from Miami operates to Suriname only via a stop in Guyana or Aruba. At the moment, Surinam Airways is not planning any stops from the US to Suriname, so travelers will now have to connect or take one-stop flights that operate as a triangle route to reach the South American nation.

