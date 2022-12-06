International
INTERNATIONAL NEWS – APPENDIX
Congratulations to all performers, teachers, studios and parents for the outstanding standard presented this year for the ATOD International Dance Awards, pre-registered in 2022. ATOD International are extremely grateful for the support shown by 40 studios nationwide and internationally with over 500 entries received for this pre-registered event.
A special thanks goes to our sponsors, TP World Tours for sponsoring the Student Aggregate Award and also to Mr. John and Mrs. Jennifer Powell for their sponsorship of the J & J Enjoyment of Dance Award.
Finally, thank you to our fantastic judges, Debbie Landell and Anthony Ikin, who were truly amazing to work with throughout this event.
Please see the general prices listed below:
Most outstanding performer 8 years
Pimnada Suwanpinij – Dance Plus Academy Thailand
Most outstanding performer 10 years
Georgia Rall –Pointe2Pointe ACT Australia
Most outstanding performer 12 years
Peachayada LoykulnantPassion Dance Thailand
Most outstanding performer 15 years
Jayla Balcombe – Julie Ryan Dancers VIC Australia
The most outstanding performer of the open age
Layne Young – Allenby Dance Studio QLD Australia
Judge’s Choice of Most Promising Performer
Debbie Landell’s Choice
Jayla Balcombe – Julie Ryan Dancers VIC Australia
Anthony Ikin’s Choice
Madison Khoury – Dorothy Cowie School of Dancing NSW Australia
Studio Syllabus Award – Studio with the most gold medals
Dance Plus Academy Thailand
Aggregate Studio Performance Award –Study with more points in the group
Pointe2Pointe ACT
J & J Powell Enjoyment of Dance Award – recipient is the $400 winner
Piper Golds – Heather Brunsdon School of Dance New Zealand
Award for overall student performance -The student with the most solo points will win the grand prize from our awesome sponsor TP World Tours
PRIZE: Flights worth AUD$1000 to attend ATOD IDC in Thailand in 2023 or ATOD International Dance Awards in Australia in 2023
Georgia Rall – Pointe2Pointe ACT Australia
To view the full presentation of this event hosted by ATOD International President Miss Kaye Emmett, please clickhere
SAVE THE DATE 2023 ATOD International Dance Awards
Our 2023 ATOD International Awards will be held from 1 5 July, QUT Gardens Point Theatre, Brisbane. This will coincide with the Brisbane Dance Festival so start planning as we look forward to seeing all your smiling faces again in person for a week full of dancing, laughter, fun and much more. Registration opens in December 2022.
