Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup





Croatia reached the World Cup quarter-finals on Monday with a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout win over Japan after a tense last-16 clash ended 1-1.

FIFA World Cup 2022 FMM graphic studio Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty to see Croatia through after Ivan Perisic had equalized in the 55th minute of normal time following Daizen Maeda’s goal for Japan just before the break. Croatia now face either Brazil or South Korea in the last eight and the continuation of midfield icon Luka Modric’s tenure at his fourth and final World Cup. Japan’s bid to reach the last eight for the first time in its history came to a crushing end after another display of the kind that saw Spain and Germany on their way to the top of Group E. However, they could not claim a major European scalp in the form of the 2018 finalists and go home in the second round, as they did four years ago, after three penalties. Japan could easily have been in the lead inside three minutes when Shogo Taniguchi glanced a header from just outside the box, and 10 minutes later Daizen Maeda was on hand to turn in Junya Ito’s low ball, superbly placed by right arm. Meanwhile, Perisic had unleashed a shot from a tight angle that led to a collision with the goalmouth, but if Croatia scored, it risked having the goal disallowed for what looked like a clear push on Takehiro Tomiyasu. Bruno Petkovic then missed a huge opportunity in the 25th minute, going almost unchallenged on a long ball only to crash and fail to get a pass to Andrej Kramaric who was breaking into the box. Kramaric was then too slow to connect with Perisic’s dangerous shot and from there Japan took control and the lead. Daichi Kamada had already burst in after a brilliant pass when in the 43rd minute Maeda fired home the opener after Ritsu Doan’s cross was brought down by Maya Yoshida. Japan looked the better team and poised to do more damage, but out of the blue Croatia’s most dangerous player Perisic equalized with a header from Dejan Lovren’s deep cross. Almost immediately afterwards Wataru Endo responded by having a good strike from Dominik Livakovic, before Shuichi Gonda held on to save Modric’s fine strike. Modric was substituted nine minutes into extra time in which Japan had the best chance, Kaoru Mitoma’s effort well saved by Livakovic. With penalties winding down, one last chance fell to Modric’s substitute Lovro Majer, who dragged his shot wide, but his side prevailed in the shootout to end the Blue Samurai’s entertaining adventure. (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20221205-croatia-beat-japan-on-penalties-to-reach-world-cup-quarter-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos