Russian airstrikes cause power outages, but Ukraine says it shot down missiles : NPR

AILSA CHANG, host:

The Russian military has today carried out another large-scale air strike against Ukraine’s electrical system. Russia had been running this steady campaign for the past two months when winter was coming, and now winter has really come to Ukraine.

For details on today’s attack, we’re joined now by NPR’s Greg Myre in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Hey, Greg.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: So how widespread was today’s attack?

MYRE: Russia fired at least 70 missiles at power systems in cities across Ukraine. This is very similar in scale to previous attacks that have occurred since October. The Russians separated them by about a week or two. And it’s been almost – or it’s been almost two weeks since the previous one. So the Ukrainians were a bit worried expecting a new attack every day. And when the air raid sirens went off this afternoon, many people here in Kiev got into the subway and stayed there for at least a few hours until they figured it all out.

In about half a dozen cities across the country, though not here in Kiev, electricity and in some cases water has been cut. This is certainly significant. These Ukrainians will have a long and cold night. But nationwide, it was not as bad as some of the previous attacks.

CHANG: Well, how were the Ukrainians able to limit the damage this time?

MYRE: Ukraine’s air force says it has shot down more than 60 of these 70 missiles launched by Russia. Now, if this is correct, this is even higher than usual. And for Ukraine, it’s certainly a good sign that they seem to be adapting to these attacks. We should also note that they recently received some new Western air defense systems, although we don’t know exactly what role they played.

Now, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a short video soon after the attacks ended. He said, quote, “air defense shot down most of the missiles. Power workers have already started restoring electricity. Our people never give up.” Now, that said, Ukraine cannot always be so successful. Both Ukraine and Russia are believed to be running out of missiles. And if this continues throughout the winter, as people certainly expect, it may come down to who has the most rockets at the end of the day.

CHANG: Well, as Ukraine is getting hammered, how are Ukrainians holding up in general, with a long winter ahead?

MYRE: They’re probably coming through. We certainly see a lot of resilience here, but they know that the energy system is very uncertain. I mean, even on a good day, power outages are practically universal. You probably need to go without lights or heat for at least a four-hour block, and that could easily be eight or 12 hours a day. Now, Ukrainians make repairs very quickly, but replacement equipment is scarce, especially high-voltage transformers. And that is exactly what the Russians are aiming for.

And as you may have noticed, winter is here. This morning in Kiev it was 17 degrees. It never went above 23 degrees. The mayor of Kyiv is urging the city’s 3 million residents to spend the winter with relatives in the countryside where you can burn wood for heating. But so far, people are staying put. They want to stay in their homes and see this as resistance to the Russians.

CHANG: I understand that today there were also explosions deep inside Russia. What more can you tell us about it?

MYRE: Yeah, that was very unusual. The Russian military is blaming Ukrainian drones for explosions at two separate bases deep inside Russia. And what’s really significant about this is that both of these bases are over 200, 300 miles inside Russia. Now, there have been periodic attacks on Russian bases inside its territory, but not so deep inside. So you have to think the Russian military is at least a little shocked to know that some valuable aircraft at some valuable bases deep inside Russia now appear to be at risk.

CHANG: Indeed. This is NPR’s Greg Myre in Kiev. Thanks a lot, Greg.

MYRE: My pleasure.

