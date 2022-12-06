“The threat posed by Daesh has not disappeared.”





Madam President, I would like to thank Mr. Christian Ritscher, Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigation Team responsible for holding Daesh accountable for crimes committed in Iraq, for presenting the Mechanism’s 9th report, presented in accordance with Security Council resolution 2597. . I welcome the presence of the Permanent Representative of Iraq, which reflects Iraq’s commitment to work closely with the international community and with UNITAD to ensure that justice is served for all victims of crimes committed on its territory.



We congratulate all members of UNITAD for their outstanding work under sometimes difficult conditions and renew our support for their action. Madam President, Thanks to UNITAD’s work on the ground, in cooperation with national and local authorities, significant progress has been achieved. We highlight the important support that UNITAD has continued to provide for the exhumation of mass graves at the sites of mass crimes committed by Daesh, for the progress made in investigating the development and use of chemical and biological weapons, and for the destruction of cultural and religious sites from Daesh. UNITAD’s achievements in the digitization of evidence are essential to prevent the loss or degradation of evidence. We encourage UNITAD to continue this work, which is central to its mandate. Madam President, Addressing the situation of Daesh victims must remain our primary concern. The victim-centred approach, as well as gender sensitivity, that guides UNITAD’s work is essential to achieving this goal. We emphasize the ongoing engagement of investigative teams with Iraqi civil society. This substantive dialogue has provided valuable evidence to advance investigations and shed light on the scope and gravity of the crimes committed by Daesh. The fight against impunity for crimes committed by Daesh requires effective cooperation between UNITAD and the Iraqi government. This includes training Iraqi investigating judges in international criminal law, preparing indictments and prosecuting Daesh members for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. We encourage the Iraqi authorities to continue their dialogue with UNITAD on these issues. France calls on all interested countries to support UNITAD’s work through increased cooperation. France is proud to support UNITAD through voluntary contributions. It is also important to recall the consistent position of the United Nations not to share information in judicial proceedings involving the possibility of the death penalty, wherever that may be. In conclusion, France reiterates its commitment to the fight against terrorism and the fight against impunity. The Daesh threat has not disappeared. This terrorist organization continues to carry out deadly attacks on a regular basis. Together with its partners, France will continue to stand by Iraq in the fight against terrorism and remains determined to continue its action to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh. The minister met with Nadia Murad on November 11. On this occasion, she confirmed to her that France will continue to participate in 2023 in the reconstruction of the Sinjar region of Iraq, where the majority of the Yazidi community lives and which has been the object of cruel crimes committed by Daesh , especially through construction. of a hospital, which has received extraordinary financial support from France, in partnership with the Nadia Murads foundation. In the face of the danger of the revival of Daesh, this Council must remain mobilized, including supporting the action of UNITAD. The fight against impunity for all perpetrators of crimes is an imperative for the stabilization, reconstruction and reconciliation of the Iraqi people as a whole. Thank you.

