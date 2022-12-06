Supporting the OPCW as it seeks to resolve outstanding issues in the Syria declaration

Thank you President, and I would like to join others in thanking High Representative Nakamitsu for her briefing and OPCW Director-General Arias for his latest monthly report.

Colleagues, let us remind ourselves why we continue to discuss this agenda item.

In the early hours of August 21, 2013, the Syrian regime targeted its citizens in three suburbs of Damascus with missiles containing the nerve agent sarin. About 1,500 people died.

Following these attacks, the Council unanimously adopted resolution 2118, which called on Syria to fully cooperate with the OPCW and eliminate its chemical weapons program and stockpiles.

As we are reminded every month, Syria’s initial chemical weapons declaration, upon which the destruction of its chemical weapons stockpile depended, was and remains inaccurate and incomplete. When evidence of Syria’s possession of chemical weapons proved overwhelming, the regime changed its story.

She has now changed her statement 17 times.

We know, by the regimes own admission, that at least one chemical weapons production facility, four laboratories, five previously undeclared chemical warfare agents, hundreds of tons of chemicals and thousands of munitions have been removed from the original declaration.

President, these issues are not academic.

Independent investigations have shown that the Syrian regime continued to use chemical weapons in further attacks against the Syrian people, even after they had claimed to have given up all their chemical weapons.

Some of these attacks have included the use of chlorine dropped on civilian centers from helicopters, particularly by a division of the Syrian Armed Forces known as the Tiger Forces under the control of Brigadier General Suhail al-Hassan.

The OPCW Investigation and Identification Team found the Tiger Forces responsible for a chlorine attack in Saraqib in February 2018. But the Assad regime has not limited its chlorine attacks. On 4 April 2017, a Syrian S-22 aircraft dropped a sarin-laden aerial bomb on the center of Khan Shaykhun, an attack for which the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism has attributed responsibility. As the OPCW reported in April 2020, the attack on Khan Shaykhun was preceded by two sarin attacks carried out by the Syrian Arab Air Force in Ltamenah in March 2017.

Colleagues, sarin, as I’m sure we all know, is a nerve agent that chokes people to death as their muscles explode into paralysis.

The chemical profile of the sarin used in all these attacks bears the unique signature of the sarin production process declared in this Syrian statement.

President, these Syrian attacks are all a matter of record, established by detailed and thorough investigations by the OPCW and JIM. The OPCW has found Syria responsible for numerous chemical weapons attacks and other serious failures to meet its obligations as a state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

As my American colleague said, during the last few weeks the Conference of States Parties, 57 countries joined a statement led by France that unequivocally condemned Syria’s use of chemical weapons and its refusal to fulfill its obligations as a State Party.

The level of support for this statement speaks to the overwhelming desire of the international community to support the collective progress we have made in recent decades toward a world free of chemical weapons.

It is our responsibility as members of this Council to continue to support the OPCW as it seeks to resolve the outstanding issues in the Syria declaration. As High Representative Nakamitsu also said, we must also not forget the victims of the chemical weapons attacks in Syria. And the UK continues to stand in solidarity with them and we will continue to pursue justice for them and their families.

I thank you President.