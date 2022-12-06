International exchange students left campus due to lack of housing

Yale Daily News

The residential college system is framed by the University as the cornerstone of the Yale Colleges mission. But international exchange students have not lived in Yale’s university housing this semester as promised, frustrating students and calling future exchange programs into question.

Students who are part of the Yale International Visiting Student Program, or Y-VISP, are not living in Yale’s residential colleges in the fall of 2022. Instead, they are living in a mix of Albertus Magnus College dormitories, Hotel Omni and graduate student housing. Y-VISP website UNITED that students accepted into the program would live alongside Yale students in one of fourteen residential colleges.

Reasoning, according to the University, is a stream lack of housing which makes it impossible for the program to continue accepting applicants during the 2023-24 academic year.

It was advertised at least the impression I got was that [Y-VISP] it was like getting the Yale experience for a year, said Patrick Cho, an exchange student from the University of Hong Kong.

But Cho said that in terms of housing, that hasn’t been the case for him. He told the News he was living in a dormitory alongside students at Albertus Magnus College, one of three institutional options offered to students.

Those who requested to stay at the Omni Hotel are required to pay an additional $1,270 for room and board if staying for a semester and $5,960 for a full academic year. Other students who won a housing lottery were able to stay in Harkness Hall, which serves as graduate student housing.

According to an email sent to Y-VISP students, which was obtained by the News, students were informed of the housing shortage on July 6, just one month before the start of the semester.

We know this is a lot to deal with, but we believe these options will work well, and of course you will all be connected to a residential college, the email said.

Yale-NUS student Billy Tran, who is staying at the University for the fall semester, told the News that while students were offered the option to opt out of the program following the new housing circumstances, by then, many of they had already applied for visas and registered for courses and as such, they all had to just accept the fact that they were not on campus.

While Cho was assigned to Davenport College, he finds it difficult to be a part of his residential college since he does not live on campus. He said he personally does not attend any of her events.

However, this has not stopped him from taking on additional work to try to integrate within the bubble of Yale and New Haven, including involvement in the Yale Herald Church and St. Thomas More.

I feel more affinity with the other organizations I’m in than the residential college, Cho said. Like, I’m lucky I can feel affinity to at least something here. But Davenport is probably not just one of them.

Cho is not alone. Other visiting students noted that they felt alienated from their residential colleges.

Mary Yao, who hails from the University of Hong Kong and is part of Timothy Dwight College, similarly told the News that she felt no special connection to her residential college, except that she has slide-in access to its facilities. his. She also lives in the Albertus Magnus dorms.

Tran agreed with her sentiment, saying it was difficult to join those spaces.

It’s been a mess, Yao said. It’s not just us. I know it’s been a mess for [Yale] students. I’ve heard things from people saying that juniors or seniors can’t live in some colleges, so I think it’s generally a mess.

Yao’s main concern is distance. As a science-oriented student, she often takes the shuttle to Science Hill, but says they can often be unreliable. The walk from her Albertus Magnus dormitory, Yao said, takes thirty minutes, so she often rides her bicycle.

After contacting a dean, Yao said she was able to figure out housing arrangements at her residential college next semester, but that not all students likely would be able to do the same.

According to administrators, the housing shortage is just a bump in the road.

Nilanjana Pal, who serves as director of the Center for International and Professional Experience at Yale-NUS College, one of the universities involved in the program, told the News that Yale-NUS was working with the University to manage the logistics of housing the exchange students. .

Our students at Yale are housed in a mix of on- and off-campus housing, Pal wrote in an email to the News. We have worked with our colleagues at Yale to ensure that our students have safe and appropriate housing options during their time at Yale.

But despite the dissolution of the Yale-NUS partnership, the student exchange program is not ending anytime soon. Pal told the News that Yale-NUS will continue to work with the University on Y-VISP.

We look forward to sending students from Yale-NUS to Yale every semester and look forward to continuing this program for all our cohorts, Pal told the News.

Last year, Yale-NUS president Joanne Roberts promised to expand places in the study abroad program for Yale-NUS students to study for a semester in the United States, from the 16th to the 30th.

But according to on the Y-VISP website, the lack of housing makes it impossible for the program to be able to accept applicants during the 2023-2024 school year.

Yale College Dean Pericles Lewis told the News that this year’s abnormally large sophomore class has led to increased demand for housing this year, as sophomores must live on campus. This, he said, has meant that Yale-NUS students, along with other international exchange students, visiting on exchange for the fall semester have to be housed in three to four places, including graduate student housing. , the off-campus rental apartments, and the Omni. Hotel. At one point, Lewis said, the University hoped to use Arnold Hall as housing for visiting students, but instead it was set aside as isolation housing.

However, Lewis said there are many students who graduate in December, which will likely lead to more housing available in the spring semester. Senior Dean of Strategic Initiatives and Communications Paul McKinley said there is generally more availability in the spring anyway given that many young people travel abroad.

Those exchange students from other international universities who stay for a full year through the Y-VISP program will keep their housing from fall to spring, Lewis said.

For what it’s worth, some of the Yale-NUS students seem to be enjoying living in an off-campus apartment, which is not an option in Singapore, Lewis said.

In the past system, which Lewis said he hopes to return to, some visiting students from Yale-NUS stayed at residential colleges, where many fill vacancies left by students studying abroad.

Students from the University of Hong Kong, Technolgico de Monterrey, Waseda University, Yale-NUS College, Ashoka University, ShanghaiTech and the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Shenzhen are eligible to apply to Y-VISP.







WILLIAM PORAYOUW





William Porayouw covers Woodbridge Hall and previously wrote about international affairs at Yale. A native of Southern California, he is a sophomore at Davenport College majoring in political science and economics.