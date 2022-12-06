International
Prigozhin v. The Governor of Petersburg: What a Vertical Russia Power Struggle Reveals
The real intrigue in the public feud between Prigozhin and Beglov is why a notorious wartime figure, portrayed as one of the most dangerous and powerful men in Russia, cannot even resolve some trivial everyday issues in the city his.
The fierce public campaign being waged by controversial businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin against the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, has shocked Russian society, which is not accustomed to open conflicts of this nature. Yet no one is blaming Prigozhin, a former con artist who later created a catering company used by the Kremlin for official events, and later still, an army of mercenaries. No less surprising is that the hapless governor of Russia’s second city seems unconcerned that he is under attack from the owner of not one, but two private armies: one military and one media.
The dispute appears to violate the fundamental principles of Putin’s system of power, in which airing dirty laundry was always considered a cardinal sin and any attempt to resolve important issues by resorting to public stunts was destined to fail. This rule appeared to be set in stone, yet Prigozhin has entered into open conflict with Beglov, apparently without consequences for either, despite both holding high positions within the power vertical, for whom stability is sacrosanct.
Only in recent months has the conflict between Prigozhin and Beglov become public, but the feud dates back almost immediately to Beglov’s election as governor in September 2019. Prigozhin, who by then had established a multi-tentacled media network as well as a notorious bot farmtried to help the governor’s office during the election campaign.
It is not clear whether Beglov actually recruited Prigozhin for these services, or whether the tycoon was helping on his own initiative. Prigozhin himself hinted at the last one interview with a media outlet that he had bankrolled Beglov’s campaign and that the governor had subsequently failed to pay him as promised. However, Prigozhin’s men were not the main figures in the campaign.
Immediately after the election, the friendship soured. Prigozhin’s version of events, as presented in the same interview, is that Beglov continues to stall infrastructure projects that the entrepreneur is seeking to build in St. Petersburg at a cost of hundreds of billions of rubles: not for profit, of course, so much so that love for his hometown.
It is true that the governor’s office in Smolny is blocking Prigozhin’s development projects, such as plans to redevelop the territory on the coast of the Gulf of Finland in Gorskaya, just outside the city. Recently, city authorities were reported to be dragging their feet on issuing a permit needed to open a business center built by Prigozhin. Shortly before the building’s scheduled opening, its name was changed to PMC Wagner Center, in honor of the private military company that Prigozhin recently admitted to founding, after years of denying it. The business center finally opened after several days of public scrutiny.
Prigozhin’s political ambitions also appear to have been thwarted. It is widely believed that in the 2019 St. Petersburg municipal elections held at the same time as the gubernatorial elections, Prigozhin tried and failed to elect his team in the local authorities of Vasilyevsky Island, one of the city’s districts.
Two years later, before elections to the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly, Prigozhin threw his support behind the Rodina (Motherland) party, whose party list was headed by Maxim Shugalei, who had made headlines for serving time in a Libyan prison. However, the party was barred from the election due to irregularities in the signatures collected in support of their bid, while Shugalei himself lost the one-mandate constituency he ran for.
Beglov is hardly a political heavyweight that it would be unwise to try to take him on. During the height of the COVID pandemic, when a curfew was imposed on the city’s restaurants and bars, dozens of bars openly flouted the curfew for a full two months before Smolny took any action (he eventually opened a bribery case against the protest leader ). Similarly, the governor quickly backed down when a law he had introduced to demolish the city’s Khrushchev-era prefab apartment buildings was met with public outrage.
For several years, local media connected to Prigozhin have picked up on every mistake made by the city authorities. The businessman even tried to tap into the city’s most powerful civic movement – that of architectural preservationists – and create his own conservation society headed by none other than Shugalei. Now Prigozhin has progressed from insulting Beglov (stating that the post of city governor was “above his pay grade”) to calling on the General Prosecutor’s Office to investigate him for treason.
St. Petersburg authorities have largely ignored Prigozhin’s provocative attacks, saying only that some “criminal elements” are not happy with the reforms being carried out in the city because they will deprive these elements of illegal income. Nor do the businessman’s flights appear to be causing any visible damage to the local government’s reputation. Beglov had no real popularity in St. Petersburg to be damaged anyway, while within the Kremlin, Prigozhin does not have a deciding vote on whether Beglov should be replaced: otherwise, it would have happened long ago.
What is interesting about the row between Prigozhin and Beglov is not why public conflicts are now taking place within verticals of power that would once have been impossible. This may be down to the times we live in: with NATO on the doorstep, the Kremlin has no time to deal with such trifles. The real intrigue is why a notorious wartime figure, who has been portrayed by the Russian and international media as one of the most dangerous and powerful men in Russia, cannot even solve some trivial day-to-day issues in the city of his.
Maybe the supposedly powerful people aren’t as powerful as they seem, and what we’re really seeing is how powerless Russian elites are: that they only gain any real power when they become part of a Kremlin-controlled process , be it war, when Prigozhin is allowed to trawl the prisons looking for recruits for Wagner, or the elections, when the system built by the Kremlin allows Beglov to become governor without any difficulty. Because of this, and also thanks to their high profiles, they become subject to inflated expectations, which they cannot fulfill in practice.
It also seems to show that it is impossible to be in control of a society that has descended into hysteria while remaining a cold-blooded pragmatist for whom the greatest sin is airing dirty laundry. It is too much to expect members of the Russian elite to rant and rave in the State Duma or the UN General Assembly one day, and yet remain calm and measured in their interactions with each other the next day .
In this regard, Prigozhin constitutes, if not a new Russian elite, then at least a new model of elite behavior. For him, it is more important to be seen than to get what he wants. What seems shocking to people now will soon become par for the course.
