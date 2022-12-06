Adultery becomes a punishable offense in Indonesia’s penal codeExBulletin



JAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesia’s parliament has approved a long-awaited and controversial overhaul of its penal code that criminalizes extramarital sex and applies to both citizens and visiting foreigners. A parliamentary working group finalized the bill in November and lawmakers approved it unanimously on Tuesday.

After ratification, the new penal code must be signed by the president, according to Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Hiraeij. The penal code will not be implemented immediately, but it takes a maximum of three years to transition from the old code to the new one.

“This (new Penal Code) has many implementing regulations that need to be processed, so it is impossible in one year, but remember that the maximum (transition period) is three years,” Hiraeij said.

A copy of the amended penal code obtained by The Associated Press includes several revised articles that make sex outside marriage punishable by a year in prison and cohabitation by six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports filed by their spouse, parents or children. .

It also says the promotion of contraception and religious blasphemy are illegal and reinstates the ban on insulting the president and vice president in office, state institutions and national ideology. Insults against a sitting president must be reported by the president and can lead to up to three years in prison.

Hiariej said the government has given “the strictest possible explanation that distinguishes between insults and criticism.”

The code affirms that abortion is a crime, but adds exemptions for women with life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided the fetus is less than 12 weeks old, in line with what is already regulated in the Medical Practice Act 2004 .

Rights groups criticized some proposed revisions as too broad or vague and warned that rushing them into the new criminal code could penalize normal activities and threaten freedom of expression and privacy rights.

However, some advocates hailed it as a victory for the country’s LGBTQ minority. Lawmakers during a heated debate session eventually agreed to repeal an article proposed by Islamist groups that would have made gay sex illegal.

The code would also preserve the death penalty within the criminal justice system despite calls from the National Human Rights Commission and other groups to abolish the death penalty, as dozens of other countries have done.

The penal code had been weakened for decades as lawmakers in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation grappled with how to adapt its local culture and norms to the penal code, a living legacy of the Dutch colonial administration.

An earlier bill was poised for approval in 2019, but President Joko Widodo asked lawmakers to delay a vote on the bill amid growing public criticism that led to a nationwide protest when tens of thousands took to the streets. Opponents had said it lacked transparency in the law-making process and contained articles that discriminated against minorities. Widodo had instructed Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly to get input from various communities as lawmakers deliberated on the articles.

The new code states that the death penalty is imposed alternatively with a period of probation. This means that a judge cannot immediately impose a death sentence. If the convict behaves well within a period of 10 years, then the death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment or 20 years imprisonment.

The code also expands the current Blasphemy Law and carries a five-year prison sentence for deviations from the central tenets of Indonesia’s six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. Citizens could face a 10-year sentence under the bill for associating with organizations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for spreading communism.

Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that laws criminalizing criticism of public leaders are contrary to international law, and the fact that some forms of expression are considered offensive is not enough to justify restrictions or punishments.

“The danger of repressive laws is not that they will be applied widely, it is that they provide avenues for selective enforcement,” said Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesia researcher at the group.

Many hotels, including in tourist areas such as Bali and metropolitan Jakarta, will risk losing their visitors, he added.

“These laws allow police to extort bribes, officials to imprison political enemies, for example, with the blasphemy law,” Harsono said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation and third largest democracy, is an outpost of democracy in a Southeast Asian neighborhood of authoritarian governments.