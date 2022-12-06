Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on Chemical Weapons in Syria

John Kelley

Political Advisor

New York, New York

December 5, 2022

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President. And thank you, High Representative Nakamitsu, for your informative briefing. We appreciate your continued efforts, as well as those of the OPCW, to provide independent, thoroughly researched, and detailed information about Syria’s progress, or lack thereof, toward the complete and verifiable elimination of its weapons program. chemical weapons.

As we saw last week at the 27th Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the international community overwhelmingly supports continuing to hold the Assad regime accountable for its use of chemical weapons against civilians, including many child. These efforts must continue. The Director-General of the OPCW was quite clear in his opening statement to the Conference that the Syrian regime has made no effort to resolve the outstanding inconsistencies with its declaration, nor has it taken any steps to ensure the verified destruction of its nuclear program. of chemical weapons.

We were grateful to our French colleagues who issued a statement on behalf of 57 countries at the OPCW Conference of States Parties, reminding Syria of its obligations under the CWC and rightly admonishing Syria for its appalling lack of cooperation with the OPCW.

Cover-up and delay, unfortunately, continue to be the only terms we can use to describe the Assad regime’s efforts to address its chemical weapons stockpile. Just last month, the regime agreed to a meeting with the OPCW Technical Secretariat in Beirut to identify opportunities for the OPCW Statements Assessment Team to conduct activities inside Syria in the coming months. Despite initially accepting the invitation, the Assad regime immediately scuttled any prospect of engagement, stating that it would not attend unless the OPCW Secretariat paid for the travel of Syrian officials; a demand the regime knew the OPCW could not meet.

Such moves have become typical of regimes’ approach to the OPCW and the Declaration Assessment Team. The fact that such a meeting even had to take place in Beirut, rather than the team visiting Syria itself, shows how unnecessarily difficult the regime has chosen to make this process.

Given Syria’s track record of having to amend its chemical weapons declaration 17 times at the behest of the Declaration Assessment Team, the OPCW will need to validate any further Syrian declarations with on-the-ground follow-up by impartial and highly qualified OPCW experts. . However, the Assad regime has prevented any such development* since 2021, a clear violation of its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2118, which requires Syria to accept personnel assigned by the OPCW and provide them immediate and unhindered access and the right to inspect any and all sites.

The United States reiterates its call for the regime to immediately and unconditionally allow the return of the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team to Syria so that it can resume its important work of verifying the declaration and the complete destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons program.

The continued obstruction of the work of the OPCW by the Assad regimes is an affront to the OPCW, this Council and the international community. However, the regime continues to enjoy the full support of the Russian Federation, as it openly violates its international obligations. Regimes’ actions pose real-world threats, undermine our collective security, and make the world less safe.

The OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism and the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) have independently confirmed the use of chemical weapons by the regime in eight cases. IIT’s work is ongoing, and we look forward to its next report.

We call on the regime to end its non-compliance and respect its obligations under both UN Security Council Resolution 2118 and the Chemical Weapons Convention. Doing so would be a positive step towards strengthening our collective security and would help ensure that the horrific scenes of chemical weapons attacks that we have seen all too often in Syria will never happen again.

Thank you, Mr. President.

* placement