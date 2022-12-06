Remarks at a UN Security Council briefing on the UN Investigative Team on Daesh/ISIL Accountability (UNITAD)





Ambassador Richard Mills

Deputy US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

December 5, 2022 AS DELIVERED Thank you Madam President. Thank you, Special Counsel Ritscher, for your information. We are encouraged by the progress UNITAD has made as it works to bring accountability for the horrific crimes committed by ISIS. As my Albanian colleagues also pointed out, ISIS remains a critical threat in Iraq and globally we have seen the terrorist group continue to use violence in Syria and Iraq and seek to replenish its ranks by trying to disperse ISIS fighters. captives from detention centers and prisons. . We continue to appreciate UNITAD’s patient work in collecting, digitizing, analyzing and cataloging evidence of ISIS crimes. This effort is laying a foundation for future prosecutions based on comprehensive evidence, including battlefield evidence. The growing ability to develop case files against individual perpetrators is a demonstration that the ground work is paying off. We welcome UNITAD’s report of strong cooperation between UNITAD and Iraqi courts and other national authorities that request information from it for investigations and prosecutions. We encourage the new Iraqi government to continue and expand the relationship established by its predecessors, and we congratulate the Special Adviser for meeting with the new Iraqi leadership. The United States also welcomes the memorandum of understanding between UNITAD and the Government of Iraq that would allow for the sharing of information to support UN sanctions nominations. We await the approval of the memorandum by the Council of Ministers. We note that UNITAD’s work can help bring about transparent prosecutions against ISIS members that will meet minimum fair trial guarantees and legal protections. We encourage the Government of Iraq to enact legislation on international crimes, particularly genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Madam President, the continued presence of thousands of ISIS foreign fighters in detention centers and their family members tied up in displacement camps in Syria and Iraq must be addressed. These facilities are targets for attack by ISIS and further radicalization of violence, underscoring the urgency for all states to repatriate and prosecute those who have committed crimes, as appropriate. We commend Iraq and other nations for repatriating their nationals from these camps and call on the Iraqi government to resume such repatriations. The United States welcomes UNITAD’s commitment to support domestic legal proceedings by states that have repatriated individuals who have traveled to Iraq and Syria to join ISIS and engage in terrorist activities. We call on all states whose nationals have committed crimes as foreign fighters and are interdicted to engage UNITAD to take advantage of the valuable assistance UNITAD can provide in the investigation and prosecution of these individuals. Madam President, UNITAD has clearly established itself as an effective investigative body. We are proud to help UNITAD when possible. We look forward to further reports on UNITAD’s continued progress in helping to bring accountability for the heinous crimes of ISIS and a measure of justice for the victims. Thank you Madam President. ###

