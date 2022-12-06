Secro earns endorsement from the International Group of P&I Clubs















Wilmington, Delaware | December 06, 2022 10:38 AM EST The International Group of P&I Clubs (the Group) added Secro as an approved electronic waybill provider. Founded in 2021, Secro is an independent technology company that helps wholesale buyers and sellers digitize their core business workflows and optimize working capital. Approval by the Group ensures that liabilities arising in connection with the carriage of cargo under such paperless trade are covered. Legal documentation and terms of use related to the use and operation of the Secro system, as well as the Secro electronic bill of lading, were reviewed and approved by the Group. Secro, which is a proud member of BIMCO, provides a frictionless digital trade documentation platform that is secure, reliable and hassle-free. The customer is introduced to the Secro platform with a nimble click process and can collaborate with their trading partners in minutes. Proper internal care is simplified by strong but concise terms of use and shipping conditions. Furthermore, the Secro platform enables the customer to invite their trading partners to the platform, for free, just by sharing a secure connection at any given stage of the transaction, allowing unprecedented flexibility. Secro Co-Founder and CEO Michele Sancricca stated: Our customers asked us to build a platform to easily create electronic bills of lading securely exchanged with anyone in the world without the need for cumbersome private agreements. This innovative approach provides ease of adoption that legacy providers missed. Truly practical electronic bills of lading, capable of replacing traditional paper-based documents, have been a chimera for decades. Thanks to the compatibility of Secro’s proprietary technologies with the latest digital commerce laws, for the first time the approval of electronic bills of lading truly offers speed, security and cost savings. With Secros’ ease of use and Group approval, traders, shippers, banks and ship owners can conduct digital transactions with confidence. Sancricca wants the maritime community to appreciate that this is just the beginning for Secro. The Secro electronic invoice is only the first product we are launching in this arena. Customers will find in Secro a one-stop shop to digitize their end-to-end commercial workflows. At SHIPPINGInsight 2022, Secro received the Organization Innovation Award securing the most support from investors and shipowners in NOW THE SHARK. Secro is currently available to select customers with a public launch expected during the first quarter of 2023. For more information on the company go to Secre. Secro Co-Founder and CEO Michele Sancricca accepts the SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award from Dan Holmes of Bureau Veritas and SHIPPINGInsight Chief Evolution Officer Carleen Lyden Walker Contact details Morgan Marketing & Communications Carleen Lyden Walker +1 203-260-0480 [email protected] Company website https://secro.io/



labels blockchainbills of ladingeBLseaTRANSPORTATIONBIMCOInternational GroupP&IwaresDEALERSSaaSe-billcargo transportation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/secro-wins-approval-from-the-international-group-of-pandi-clubs-262240093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos