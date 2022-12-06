Center for International Human Rights Partners with Communities Around the World

In 2022, the Northwestern Access to Health Project partnered with a variety of community-based organizations around the world on issues related to human rights, global health, and development. We worked in Somalia on climate change, peace and security; in Bangladesh on sexual and reproductive health education for Rohingya women and girls; in Gaza for access to drinking water; and in the Dominican Republic on financial sustainability for a non-profit health clinic.

Also in 2022, together with Schuette Clinical Fellows in Health and Human Rights Alex Tarzikhan and Megan Osadzinski, we filed an amicus brief in an amparo proceeding in Mexico regarding human rights violations caused by an indigenous woman charged with the aggravated murder of her baby, and a request for Magnitsky sanctions in the United States, Great Britain and Canada targeting human rights violators in a particular country that arbitrarily arrested peaceful protesters (the country of anonymized to protect the identity of community partners and victims of the regime).

In addition, Alex Tarzikhan led a team of Northwestern students in the international trial of migration law. They won first place for their written reports and competed in the oral debate rounds in Ghent, Belgium, where they reached the semi-finals.

Supporting human rights advocacy for the LGBTIQ community in Sri Lanka

Since 2013, Prof. Bridget Arimond and her IHR Advocacy Clinic students have partnered with EQUAL GROUND, a Sri Lankan NGO that has won many accolades for its work on behalf of the LGBTIQ community across Sri Lanka. During 2021-2022, clinical students worked with lawyers at EQUAL GROUND to prepare written reports for two human rights review processes: The Human Rights Committees that will next review Sri Lanka’s compliance with the Covenant International for Civil and Political Rights and the UN Human Rights Councils. review of Sri Lanka under the Universal Periodic Review process. Clinic students hope to join EQUAL GROUND in Geneva to attend the Human Rights Committee session in March 2023.

International advocacy in support of indigenous people facing toxic contamination from Ethiopia’s Lega Dembi gold mine

Prof. Arimond and her IHR Advocacy Clinic students are continuing their international advocacy on behalf of an indigenous Guji community that has been hit hard by toxic contamination from the Lega Dembi gold mine in Ethiopia. Failures of mine management and government regulatory oversight have left land and water contaminated with dangerous levels of mercury, arsenic and other toxins, leading to high rates of miscarriage and stillbirth, children born with disabilities deep, local villagers affected by debilitating diseases and the destruction of livestock, crops and wildlife. The government has refused to release environmental and health impact reports, the community has been denied the right to free, prior and informed consent, and mine opponents have faced retaliation and intimidation.

Because the internal protests had led not to success, but to repression, in 2018, a local Guji NGO asked Prof. Arimond and her clinic to bring the situation of Lega Dembi to the attention of international human rights mechanisms. Since that time, Prof. Arimond and her students have visited Ethiopia on three occasions, meeting with NGO partners and obtaining the information needed to submit reports to a host of international mechanisms. Over the past year, they have submitted reports to the UN Special Rapporteurs on toxins and the right to safe water, CEDAW and the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Most recently, they submitted a report to the Human Rights Committee regarding the Committee’s review of Ethiopia’s compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. To collect information for the report, Prof. Arimond, clinical student Regan Seckel, and an Ethiopian IHR LLM program student visited Ethiopia in August 2022 to meet with NGO partners and others who could provide current information about the situation in communities near me. In October 2022, Regan, Prof. Arimond and clinical student Michaella Baker traveled to Geneva to participate in the Ethiopian Human Rights Committee review. Led by an Ethiopian colleague who had met them in Geneva, they were able to speak to the Committee members and brief them orally on the Lega Dembi situation.

As a result of these written and oral submissions, during the state review session, the Committee strongly questioned the Ethiopian government delegation about Lega Dembi. Lega Dembi was also singled out in the written Final Observations issued by the Commission at the end of the session. The Committee expressed concern about the situation of Lega Dembi and urged the State to take immediate steps to protect the rights of indigenous peoples on their ancestral lands, to obtain their free, prior and informed consent for any development project that affect them, to effectively monitor and regulate extractive activities to prevent toxic contamination, to conduct and make independent public health, environmental and socio-economic impact assessments and to provide full redress, including compensation and rehabilitation adequate, for the victims.