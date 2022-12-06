Drought, conflict force 80,000 Somalis into Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camps





About 24,000 people have arrived at the camp complex since late September, some of the more than 80,000 taken there over the past two years, according to UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov. He told reporters in Geneva that despite a recent drop in the rate of daily arrivals in Dadaab, an arid part of northeastern Kenya, suitable space in the camps is running out. This has forced many people to build makeshift shelters along the outskirts of the camps, where clean water and sanitation facilities are either inadequate or non-existent. The deadly fear of cholera Even more alarming is the outbreak of cholera that has affected host communities and refugees. Over 350 cases have been identified since the end of October; they are mostly affected children, the UNHCR spokesperson noted. In an area UNHCR teams visited recently, a family was hosting up to 28 people, eight of whom were already infected, he continued. Treatment centers need more staff and supplies to help contain any further spread of the disease. A support Aid has been provided to new arrivals, including clean drinking water and expanded sanitation and hygiene facilities on the outskirts of the camps. Targeted protection services are also in place for the most vulnerable. Malnourished children are being screened and admitted to stabilization centers, Mr. Cheshirkov explained. Plans are underway to increase aid by providing additional basic relief items, including dignity kits for women and girls in Dadaabs Dagahaley, Ifo and Hagadera camps. Working with partners, the UN agency is also helping host communities surrounding Dadaab by rehabilitating boreholes, providing generators for water pumps and water trucking. UNHCR has also planned additional treatment centers to increase access to health care for new arrivals and to prepare for future cholera infections. Somali refugees in the Dadaab camp, located in Kenya. Climate emergency Meanwhile, humanitarians remain deeply concerned about continued failed rainfall and drought across the Horn of Africa region, which Mr Cheshirkov described as the longest and worst in decades. About 4.5 million Kenyans, mostly in the northern and eastern parts of the country, are also struggling with the effects of the devastating drought, he explained. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid,OCHA has already warnedthat more than 36.4 million people across the Horn of Africa will be affected by the longest and most severe drought in recent history in the final months of this year. This includes 24.1 million in Ethiopia and 7.8 million in Somalia. Pastoralism is dying Large areas of Somalia, southern and southeastern Ethiopia, and northern and eastern Kenya have faced the longest drought in recent history, while the rainy season from March to May 2022 was the driest on record in 70 years. OCHA said. The 2020-2022 drought has now surpassed the devastating droughts of 2010-2011 and 2016-2017 in both duration and severity and will continue to deepen in the coming months, with catastrophic consequences, he added, noting that over 9.5 past million livestock – which families rely on for food and livelihoods – have already died across the region, including four million in Ethiopia, 2.5 million in Kenya and over three million in Somalia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/12/1131397 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos