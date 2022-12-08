‘Tiki-taka’ of Spain again on the attack after the defeat in the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Morocco’s players fell back on defense and watched patiently as Spain continued to pass the ball around midfield during their World Cup round of 16 match. . Side by side, from one Spanish player to another.

Pass after pass, Spain tried to find an opening in the Moroccan defence, but the Moroccans remained committed, steadfast, waiting patiently with 11 men behind the ball in front of goal.

The traditional tiki-taka style of possession allowed Spain to keep possession for most of Tuesday’s game, but not score the goals needed to keep their World Cup championship alive, and the team lost 3- 0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time to end her World Cup campaign.

It was the third time Spain have failed to get past the last 16 at the World Cup since winning their only title in 2010, when Xavi and Andres Iniesta led the style of possession that stunned the football world.

Spain’s tiki-taka has clearly not produced results it happened once, not at the international level or at the club level with Barcelona, ​​where it all started. Barcelona have not won a Champions League since 2015, and were knocked out in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition the past two seasons after Lionel Messi left and signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Recent failures have led to some questioning whether it is time for a philosophical overhaul of Spanish football, or whether it is simply a matter of adapting the style to the modern day or finding the right players to make it work again.

It’s been a while since Spain lost Xavi and Iniesta, key elements that made tiki-taka flourish, and there hasn’t been a top-class striker since Fernando Torres and David Villa, who were key to helping the transformation of ball possession in goals when La Roja. won the European Championship and the World Cup back-to-back more than a decade ago. This year, Spain only had one real striker in their squad, Lvaro Morata, who is far from being considered a finalist like Torres and Villa.

It looked like Spain would make tiki-taka work again in Qatar as youngsters Pedri and Gavi led the side to a 7-0 opening win over Costa Rica as La Roja completed a record 1,003 passes in a 90-minute game and finished with 75% of possession with 17 attempts to nil . Costa Rica.

But La Roja couldn’t win again after that, and scored just two more goals in the next three games. The team left the tournament with the most passing yards, averaging 847 per game.

It didn’t take long for the criticism to start spreading back home.

Too much possession and not enough shooting, writes sports daily AS on its front page.

Spain clearly dominates but fails to reach the goal of advancing, said newspaper Sport.

Opponents have clearly found ways to make tiki-taka not work.

We knew we wouldn’t have much possession and we weren’t afraid of that, Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after his side’s win against Spain. I looked at the last 20 games and Spain generally had 70% of the possession in those games. So I accepted it.

Spain had 68% of the possession and completed 967 passes on Tuesday, but had just one effort on goal, two less than Morocco with its counter-attacking strategy.

I knew it would be difficult, Regragui said. We have to be extremely organized. Our defense and midfielders and forwards worked hard to make sure they didn’t have those passing angles.

The strategy worked to perfection.

One of the last times Spain tried to move away from tiki-taka was under manager Julen Lopetegui before the 2018 World Cup. Spain still tried to control the ball but were more direct when attacking. The team went to Russia with an impressive unbeaten run, but Lopetegui was sacked just days before the teams debut after accepting a job with Real Madrid without telling Spanish football federation officials. Spain were eliminated on penalties against hosts Russia in the round of 16.

Since 2010, Spain have won just three of their last 11 World Cup matches and Tuesday’s elimination in Qatar prompted the federation to replace coach Luis Enrique with Luis de la Fuente, the Spain U21 coach.

Luis Enrique had said his players executed his idea of ​​football to perfection despite the elimination, and with De la Fuente in charge, a change in Spanish football was not expected.

More tiki-taka is likely to come for La Roja.

